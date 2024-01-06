Penguins Felled in Overtime by Phantoms, 4-3

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - On a snowy Saturday night in Northeast Pennsylvania, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost in overtime to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-3, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (17-12-4-0) built a two-goal lead, but Phantoms forward Samu Tuomaala started the comeback in the third period and later finished it in overtime.

Tuomaala was set up by Louie Belpedio for a blistering one-timer from the bottom of the left circle, resulting in the game-winner 90 seconds into OT.

Matt Filipe notched the night's first goal, tipping in a point shot by Jack St. Ivany at 12:19 of the first period. However, Lehigh Valley responded 97 seconds later with an equalizer from Cooper Marody.

Both teams started to pile-up scoring chances during a fast-paced second period, but it wasn't until there was 3:03 left in the frame that either team lit the lamp. Ultimately, Alex Nylander put the Penguins back ahead, 2-1, with a short-side snipe.

St. Ivany picked up his second assist of the game early in the third period, when another one of his shots was swatted down by teammate Peter Abbandonato, who then gathered the puck and shuffled it across the goal line.

Tuomala sparked the Phantoms' rally with a laser beam off the rush at 8:32 of the third period. Seventy-two seconds later, Ronnie Attard tied things up, 3-3.

Penguins goalie Magnus Hellberg finished the night with 29 saves on 33 shots faced. Phantoms netminder Felix Sandström recorded 25 saves in the win.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton gets right back at it for its next game tomorrow, Sunday, Jan. 7, when the Hartford Wolf Pack come to town. Sunday's game is slated for a 3:05 p.m. start at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

