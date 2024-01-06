Game #32: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Chicago Wolves

January 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #32: Tucson Roadrunners (19-10-1-1) vs. Chicago Wolves (10-15-3-2)

Time: Saturday, January 6, 6:00 p.m. MST, Allstate Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Referees: #41 Mike Sullivan, #16 Adam Tobias

Linespersons: #10 Kristen Welsh, #27 Michael Daltry

The Tucson Roadrunners enter game three of their five-game road trip and game two of their two-game weekend series against the Chicago Wolves. Tucson enters tonight's game having lost their last two games in regulation. The only time Tucson has lost two consecutive games in regulation this season was on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28; both against the Bakersfield Condors. The only time the Roadrunners have been in danger of losing three in a row, they defeated the Chicago Wolves back at the TCC on November 3 and began their great two-month run. As for Chicago, they have defeated two of the top three teams in the Western Conference this week, beating the Texas Stars on Tuesday 3-2 and the Roadrunners 4-1 on Friday as they look to match their season-high winning streak at three.

Three things:

After outshooting the Wolves 32-15 on Friday, the Roadrunners have outshot their opponent in three of their last five games. In those games where Tucson wins the shot category, they have outshot the opposition by a 108-58 mark. In addition, in four of those nine periods in the three games, Tucson has 15 shots or more. Overall, the Roadrunners have a 170-133 shot differential in their last five games heading into Saturday.

Tucson's leading goal getter Josh Doan has begun to add assists to his stat resume as of late. In his last nine games, Doan has totaled five assists, compared to having just two in his first 22 games of the season. Overall Doan is second on the team in scoring with 13 goals and seven assists and has nine points (4 goals, 5 assists) in his last 10 games. In addition, he is riding a five-game road point streak with two goals and three assists for five points.

The Roadrunners went 4-for-5 on the penalty kill against the Wolves on Friday. In games where Tucson has had to kill off at least five penalties, they have gone 51-for-59 (86.4%). This includes a 7-for-8 effort against the Bakersfield Condors on October 28, a 6-for-6 line against the Ontario Reign on November 11, and a 6-for-7 stab on December 23 against the San Diego Gulls.

What's the word?

"It's going to happen; I think we just have to have a fresh mind going into tonight and do what we do and we'll be successful."

Tucson forward Travis Barron after Tucson's two-straight losses going into Saturday.

Number to Know:

5 - The number of fights that defenseman Montana Onyebuchi has been in this season including one Friday night against the Wolves. His five fights and 55 penalty minutes both lead the Roadrunners this season. In the 2021-2022 season, Onyebuchi was involved in 11 total fights as a member of the San Jose Barracuda, totaling 137 penalty minutes; which was fourth in the AHL.

Latest Transactions:

NONE

On The Headset:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 5:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from Allstate Arena. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

