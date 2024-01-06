Wranglers Defeat Silver Knights

The Wranglers picked up a commanding 5-1 win against the Henderson Silver Knights at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night.

Matt Coronato scored twice for Calgary, Emilio Pettersen had a three-point night (1g,2a), while Cole Schwindt notched his eighth tally of the season.

Mark Russell scored his first career AHL goal in his first game with the Wranglers after signing a PTO on Thursday.

Dustin Wolf (14-5-1-3) made 32-saves between the pipes for the Wranglers to register his 14th win of the season.

The Wranglers came out firing in the first period.

Coronato opened the scoring at the 4:07 mark, taking a pass from Pettersen, skating in on the breakaway and firing the puck glove-side on goaltender Isaiah Saville. 1-0.

Just over a minute later, on the powerplay at the 5:13 mark, Pettersen hammered home a one-timer to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Wranglers added to their lead at 7:10, as Coronato took a pass from Pettersen and blasted a shot into the top of the net for his second goal of the period.

3-0 at the break.

Calgary continued their offensive onslaught in the second period.

Schwindt scored his eighth goal of the season after taking a pass from William Stromgren, splitting the defence and going backhand on Saville. 4-0.

Then, at 15:27, Rassell picked up the puck off the half wall, walked into the slot and whipped a backhand shot upstairs to extend the lead. 5-0.

Henderson would break the shutout bid in the third period on the powerplay (10:08) when Sheldon Rempal fired a shot from the slot that eluded Wolf.

That's all the 'Knights would get, however, as Wolf shut the door the rest of the way to record the 5-1 win.

