Hogs Lasso Top-Seeded Stars with 5-3 Win in Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas-The Rockford IceHogs wrangled a 5-3 over the Texas Stars on Saturday night at H-E-B Center. Anders Bjork tallied twice, and Jalen Luypen recorded two assists while four different IceHogs scored.

Tied 3-3 heading into the third period, the IceHogs scored two unanswered goals late in the frame. Despite pulling netminder Remi Poirier at 15:44, the Stars were unable to mount a comeback.

The Central Division rivals wasted no time getting the scoring action started in the first period. Texas struck first courtesy of Mavrik Bourque dropping back a pass for Derrick Pouliot to knock in a wrist shot from the slot, and the Stars snagged an early 1-0 lead (1:30).

Evening the score 1-1, Rockford's fourth line answered back nearly six minutes later. In his third game back with the IceHogs since October 13, Kale Howarth stole the puck in the Stars' defensive zone. Logan Nijhoff tapped a shot past Poirier on the blocker side after catching the centering pass from Howarth (7:12).

Texas reclaimed a 2-1 lead with minutes left in the introductory frame when Bourque netted a wrister from the right circle (17:43).

The IceHogs controlled the pace of the middle stanza with a pair of goals. David Gust broke up a Texas pass and carried the puck across the blue line before dropping it back for Jalen Luypen in the slot. Tapping the disc into the right circle, Mike Hardman netted the equalizer to make it 2-2 in the second period (4:31).

After Brandon Baddock was charged with a five-minute major, the Stars went on their first power play of the contest (11:32). With Texas in Rockford's defensive zone, Nolan Allan stick-checked the puck, and Luypen stole it away and out of the zone. Luypen feathered a centering pass, and Anders Bjork tallied a shorthanded goal to give the Hogs a 3-2 lead (12:43).

Hardman was saddled with a cross-checking penalty, and the Stars went on their second man advantage of the night (17:04). Texas capitalized on the power play, and Christian Kyrou evened the score 3-3 through a screen in front of Rockford goaltender Mitchell Weeks with a wrister from the right point (18:32).

Striking twice late in the final frame, the IceHogs claimed a 5-3 lead. As Antti Saarela tapped the puck across the blue line, Marcel Marcel angled a centering pass, and Jackson Cates buried the disc behind Poirier and gave Rockford a 4-3 lead (10:08).

Hustling up the ice, Gust collected the puck dumped into Texas' zone and spun away from two Stars' defenders. Gust directed a pass to the slot, and Bjork rifled a one-timer to seal the IceHogs 5-3 victory (15:01).

Weeks turned away 28 of 31 Texas shots to earn his second win in as many starts. Poirier stopped 25 of Rockford's 30 shots for just his fourth loss of the season.

