Barracuda Soaked by Reign, 2-0

Ontario, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (11-15-4-0) put 25 shots on net on Friday night at the Toyota Arena but failed to beat rookie goaltender Erik Portillo and were shutout 2-0 by the Ontario Reign (17-10-3-1). The shutout loss was the team's third of the year and first since Nov. 24 when they were defeated 3-0 by the Reign.

After a scoreless first, Ontario broke the ice on its third power play of the night as Akil Thomas (9) steered in a fortuitous bounce that landed just above the crease, eight seconds into the advantage. Later in the period, the Reign would extend its lead at 19:41 when Taylor Ward (3) snapped in a breakaway while shorthanded.

In the third, the Barracuda would outshoot the Reign 11-6 but failed to score and would fall 2-0.

The Barracuda close out the road trip on Saturday in Ontario before returning to Tech CU Arena next Tues., Jan. 9 to face the Reign for the third consecutive game. For tickets and more information, head to SJBarracuda.com.

