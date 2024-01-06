Canucks Fall 4-0 in Coachella Valley
January 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks faced off with the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the first of their back-to-back series in California.
Jeremy Colliton kept the Arsh Bains, Max Sasson and Tristen Nielsen line together, who combined for four points in Wednesday's contest in Bakersfield. Chase Wouters centered a line featuring Vasily Podkolzin and Aatu Räty, while Marc Gatcomb joined forces with John Stevens and Ty Glover. Danila Klimovich returned to the lineup, featuring with Dmitri Zlodeev and Alex Kannok Leipert.
The defensive pairings remained the same from the last contest, with Nikita Tolopilo making his first start of the calendar year. Ales Stezka started in net for the hosts Coachella Valley.
Both goaltenders were kept busy in the opening 20 minutes, but neither side could find the opener, as the game was knotted up at a scoreless tie heading into the first intermission.
The Firebirds would grab the first goal of the contest minutes into the middle frame, as a John Hayden effort bounced off a Canucks' skate and fluttered past Tolopilo. Cale Fleury would add another one late in the second to extend the hosts' lead to 2-0. That is how the middle frame would end, with Coachella Valley leading by a pair.
Ville Ottavainen and Max McCormick would add their names to the scoresheet for their third and twelfth goals of the season in the opening minutes of the third to seal a 4-0 victory for Coachella Valley.
Ales Stezka stopped all 21 shots that he faced, while Tolopilo made 16 saves on 20 efforts.
Abbotsford will wrap up this five-game road trip on Sunday afternoon with a rematch in Coachella Valley, before heading back to BC for their first home games of 2024. That home stand features a pair of games each against Tucson, Ontario and San Diego. The home stand will feature Hockey on The Farm on January 13th, Hockey Talks on January 17th, Country Night on January 20th, and Next Gen Sunday on January 21st.
