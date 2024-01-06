San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned goaltender Calle Clang and forward Kyle Crnkovic to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. In addition, the Gulls have released forward Michal Stinil from his professional tryout (PTO).

Clang, 21 (5/20/02), went 4-7-3 with a .889 save percentage (SV%) and 3.44 goals against average (GAA) in 15 games with San Diego this season. In 20 career AHL games with the Gulls, Clang has gone 5-10-3 with a .892 SV% and 3.27 GAA.

The Olofstrom, Sweden native went 22-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .906 SV% in 43 career games with Rogle of the SHL. In 2022-23, the 6-2, 190-pound goaltender went 12-10-0 with one shutout, a 2.69 GAA and .901 SV% in 25 appearances with Rogle.

Signed by Anaheim to a three-year entry-level contract May 5, 2022, Clang was acquired by the Ducks from Pittsburgh with Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon and a 2022 second-round selection for Rickard Rakell on March 21, 2022. Clang posted a 10-5-0 record with one shutout, a 2.28 GAA and .915 SV% in 17 SHL games with Rogle as a rookie in 2021-22. He also helped Rogle win the Champions Hockey League in 2021-22, posting a 5-1-0 record in the competition.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (77th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Clang was named the HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second division) Best Junior in 2020-21, appearing in 32 games (13-19-0) while posting a 2.46 GAA and .919 SV%.

Crnkovic, 21 (2/10/02), appeared in six games with San Diego in 2023-24. He has tallied 7-16# points with a +6 rating and six penalty minutes in 22 games for Tulsa this season, leading the Oilers in points and assists at the time of his callup. Crnkovic signed a standard-player contract with the Gulls prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

The Calgary, Alberta native recorded 111-178(9 points with 90 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +68 rating in 277 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Saskatoon Blades and Seattle Thunderbirds. He posted 30-38=68 points with 27 PIM and a +48 rating in 67 games with Seattle in 2022-23, ranking second on the team in goals and fourth in points. He added 3-11=14 points with 10 PIM and a +9 rating in 19 postseason contests, helping the Thunderbirds win the Ed Chynoweth Cup as the WHL's champion. Crnkovic led the club in Memorial Cup scoring, finishing the tournament with 5-3=8 points in five games and earning CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team honors. He also skated in 34 career WHL postseason contests, collecting 10-15=25 points with 16 PIM and a +10 rating.

Stinil, 24 (3/21/99), skated in two games for San Diego, recording a +1 rating. He has earned 11-15& points and 35 PIM in 26 games with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL this season. He has tallied 55-80=135 points and 207 PIM in 145 career ECHL games for Wichita since 2021-22. In 2022-23, Stinil ranked eighth among ECHL skaters in scoring, recording 31-48=79 points in 65 games for the Thunder.

The 5-11, 194-pound forward appeared in 18 career NCAA games with American International College from 2020-22, recording 2-5=7 points with 37 PIM. He helped AIC win the Atlantic Hockey Association championship in 2020-21.

A Decin, Czechia native, Stinil also spent two seasons with the Lone Star Brahmas of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) from 2018-20, posting 34-30=64 points, 213 PIM and a +20 rating in 74 career games.

