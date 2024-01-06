Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild (12-17-1-1; 26 pts.) vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (13-13-3-1; 30 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Grand Rapids Griffins wrap up a weekend series with a Saturday showdown at Wells Fargo Arena at 6 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive an Adam Beckman bobblehead presented by Capital Orthopaedics.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 31-16-2-2 (15-9-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-7-2-1 at Grand Rapids)

Last Time: Iowa fell 4-1 to Grand Rapids at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night... Louis Boudon scored his first career AHL goal... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-23 shots in the loss... Tim Gettinger added a goal and an assist for the Griffins

2022-23: Iowa recorded a 7-1-1-1 record against Grand Rapids last season... The Wild went 3-0-1-1 at home against the Griffins... Nic Petan led Iowa in goals and points (6-5=11) in seven games against Grand Rapids... Taro Hirose paced the Griffins with 12 points (2-10=12) in 10 games played

TEAM NOTES

FOUR OR MORE: Iowa is 4-0-0-0 when four or more players score in a game... The Wild have not had four players score in a contest for 11 consecutive games

FIRST GOALS: Iowa has allowed the first goal in four games in a row... The Wild have conceded the first goal in 21 contests (3-16-1-1)... Iowa has scored the first goal on a Saturday just once this season (Nov. 11 vs. CHI)

STREAK SNAPPED: Iowa's loss to Grand Rapids on Friday ended a seven-game point streak (6-0-0-1) against the Griffins

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa has received four or more power plays in nine consecutive games... The Wild had converted on the power play in five games in a row prior to Friday night ... Iowa's opponents have scored on the man advantage in 10 of the last 11 games

PLAYER TRACKER

Seven players who have worn an Iowa Wild uniform this season are currently recalled to Minnesota

Daemon Hunt, Vinni Lettieri, Jake Lucchini, Zane McIntyre, Dakota Mermis, Nic Petan, and Adam Raska are all with Minnesota

Louis Boudon recorded his first career AHL goal on Friday

Casey Dornbach posted his first career AHL assist on Boudon's goal

Caedan Bankier recorded a season-high four shots on Friday

Sammy Walker saw a five-game point streak (1-7=8) snapped in Friday's loss

