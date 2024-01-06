Morning Skate Report: January 6, 2024

January 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







CALGARY, ALBERTA - The Henderson Silver Knights will return to the Saddledome tonight, aiming to battle back after a 5-1 loss to the Calgary Wranglers on Friday evening. Forward Sheldon Rempal scored Henderson's lone goal, bringing him to 10 points (6G, 4A) in five games as a Knight at the Saddledome. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

FIRST IN SHOW

Forward Simon Pinard made his AHL debut on Friday against the Wranglers. After four seasons in the QMJHL and one with the University of New Brunswick, Pinard made his professional debut this season with the Golden Knights' ECHL affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates. His impact on the team was immediate - in 31 games, he scored 27 points (12G, 15A), second only to veteran Vincent Marleau.

"Obviously you don't want to think about [getting called up] too much, but it's always something that's in the back of your mind," Pinard said after Saturday's morning meetings. "I just want to be better every game and just bring what I can bring in Savannah...So when I got the call that I was coming here, I was pretty excited."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

With a three-point night (1G, 2A) against the Silver Knights on Friday, Emilio Pettersen stands second on the Calgary Wranglers in points scored. He has tallied 26 points (7G, 19A) in 32 games. Pettersen has now totaled 10 points (2G, 8A) in the Wranglers' last 10 games.

Forward Matt Coronato now leads the Wranglers in goals scored. He scored two against the Silver Knights on Friday, both in the first period. He also has 10 points (5G, 5A) in the team's last 10 games.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf earned his 14th win of the season on Friday evening. He stopped 32 of 33 shots against, including 18 of 19 in the third period. Wolf ranks second among all qualified goaltenders in the AHL with a .926 save percentage.

FURTHER NOTES

Mason Morelli is day to day

Jakub Brabenec is day to day

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.