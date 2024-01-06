Reign Sign Goalie Aaron Dell to AHL Contract

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced Saturday the signing of goaltender Aaron Dell to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Dell, 34, has appeared in 130 NHL games during his 11-year professional career. Most recently, he represented Canada at the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland last month, appearing in four games and posting a 2.59 goals-against average.

During 2022-23, Dell played in 38 contests with the San Jose Barracuda, as well as four games with the San Jose Sharks. 111 of his career NHL outings have come with San Jose, where he made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 campaign. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder had a 15-5-4 regular season record with the Sharks during 2017-18 with a 2.64 goals-against average and a 0.914 save percentage.

Dell has also spent time with both the New Jersey Devils, where he played seven games, and the Buffalo Sabres, with 12 appearances. The Airdrie, Alberta native has played in 133 AHL games during his career with the Abbotsford Heat, Worcester Sharks, San Jose Barracuda, Binghamton Devils and Rochester Americans.

Before turning pro, Dell played three collegiate seasons at the University of North Dakota, guiding the team to Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Championships in each of the three years from 2010-12.

The Reign return to the Toyota Arena ice Saturday night for their second consecutive matchup with the Barracuda. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Ontario.

