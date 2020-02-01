Shootout Goes Moose Way

The Manitoba Moose (21-26-0-0) claimed a 4-3 shootout victory against the Rockford IceHogs (20-23-1-2) on Friday night at BMO Harris Bank Center.

With 6:37 remaining in the first frame, Dylan Sikura found the back of the net for the IceHogs to give Rockford the 1-0 advantage. With just 20 seconds to go in the period, C.J. Suess stole the puck at the top of the zone and found JC Lipon who showed off his hands and tucked the puck behind Rockford netminder Collin Delia to tie the game 1-1.

With 5:36 off the clock in the second period, Brandon Hagel saw a chance to gain the lead for the IceHogs on a breakaway opportunity however Eric Comrie closed the door on his attempt, as well as the proceeding rebound from Joseph Cramarossa. With 3:03 remaining in the second frame, John Quenneville found space in the slot to net his ninth goal of the campaign and improved Rockford's lead to 2-1.

Just 1:51 into the third period, Kristian Reichel ripped a wrist shot past Delia scoring the equalizer for Manitoba, tying the game at 2-2. With 6:39 to go in the third period, JC Lipon capitalized on Jimmy Oligny's rebound to give the Moose the 3-2 advantage. With just under three minutes left in the frame, Hagel tied the game 3-3 and sent the game to overtime to decide a winner.

The teams exchanged chances in overtime, but both Delia and Comrie stood tall for their club and turned all of the attempts. Midway through overtime, MacKenzie Entwistle had an excellent chance to seal the deal for Rockford however Comrie flashed the leather and denied his opportunity. In the shootout, Comrie stopped two of three shooters for Rockford while both Kristian Vesalainen and Lipon scored for Manitoba to give the Moose the 4-3 victory.

Quick Hits

In claiming the victory in the clubs first shootout appearance of the 2019-20 campaign, Manitoba remains undefeated when going to extra time, collecting the win in all five games decided beyond regulation - the only team in the AHL to do so

With his goal in the first period, JC Lipon racked up his 10th tally of the season to become Manitoba's fourth player to hit double digits in goals during the 2019-20 campaign

In posting his 10th point (6G, 4A) of the season this evening, Kristian Reichel has matched his 2018-19 season total What's Next?

The Moose take on the Chicago Wolves Saturday, Feb. 1. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

