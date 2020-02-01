Heat Return from Break against Bakersfield

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2020

Time: 6:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

TONIGHT

The Heat open play after the AHL's All-Star break with a Saturday night contest against the Bakersfield Condors at Stockton Arena. The game is the first between the Pacific Division foes since January 8, a meeting that the Heat took by a 4-2 final score.

Stockton has enjoyed steady success against the Condors with a 5-2-0-1 mark on the season in the AHL iteration of the Battle of Alberta, including four wins in the last five games between the clubs. The game will punctuate a four-game homestand for the Heat, tied for longest of the season.

BACK FROM THE BREAK

Stockton closes out its four-game home stand having gone 1-1-1-0 in the first three games and will look to snap out of a funk that the club entered the break with. The Heat dropped four of the last five before the recess, the first time all season that the Heat have been held to just one win in a five-game span. The All-Star break presented the longest layoff of the season for Stockton, but the Heat returned from a six-day gap for the holidays with an 8-1 win over San Jose on December 27.

POWER SURGE

The special teams battle has been explosive in the season series so far between Stockton and Bakersfield, each team's power play clicking in the head-to-head meetings. The Heat are an impressive 11-for-36 on the man-advantage when facing the Condors while Bakersfield is 9-for-35 when up a skater against Stockton this season.

SLOW STARTS, FAST FINISHES

Stockton has been the best team in the AHL when scoring the game's first goal this season, coming into tonight's game 16-1-2-2 (.857) in those games. Against Bakersfield, though, Stockton has scored first in only two of five wins. In the last matchup, Stockton was able to erase a 2-0 deficit en route to a 4-3 overtime win.

LIKE FINE QUINE

Alan Quine is tied for the team lead with an active three-game scoring streak, including two goals and three assists in that span. Quine leads the Heat with nine points (3g,6a) in six games played against Bakersfield, including the game-clincher in overtime in the November 21 game when Stockton overcame an early 2-0 deficit to earn two points.

OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN

Byron Froese closed out pre-break play with his best three-game sprint of the season, registering a pair of goals and three assists in the first three games of the Heat's four-game homestand. Froese enters the game fifth in scoring for Stockton with 28 points on the year, 14 goals and 14 assists.

