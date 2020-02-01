Reign Rally Catches San Diego in OT
February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign came from behind to make it five straight victories, after a thrilling, 5-4 overtime victory over San Diego. Ontario got a late game-tying goal from Carl Grundstrom with 21 seconds left in regulation, setting up Jaret Anderson-Dolan for the game winner with 57 seconds left in overtime.
Date: February 1, 2020
Venue: Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/SDONT21BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/SDONT21Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/SDONT21PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (22-18-4-1)
SD Record: (19-16-4-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 2 2 1 5
SD 2 1 1 0 4
Shots PP
ONT 35 2/5
SD 31 2/5
Three Stars -
1. Daniel Sprong (SD)
2. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (ONT)
3. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)
W: Matthew Villalta (5-3-1)
L: Kevin Boyle (4-6-2)
Next Game: Friday, February 7, 2020 @ Bakersfield - 7:00 PM @ Mechanics Bank Arena
