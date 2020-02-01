Reign Rally Catches San Diego in OT

The Ontario Reign came from behind to make it five straight victories, after a thrilling, 5-4 overtime victory over San Diego. Ontario got a late game-tying goal from Carl Grundstrom with 21 seconds left in regulation, setting up Jaret Anderson-Dolan for the game winner with 57 seconds left in overtime.

Date: February 1, 2020

Venue: Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA

ONT Record: (22-18-4-1)

SD Record: (19-16-4-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 2 2 1 5

SD 2 1 1 0 4

Shots PP

ONT 35 2/5

SD 31 2/5

Three Stars -

1. Daniel Sprong (SD)

2. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (ONT)

3. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)

W: Matthew Villalta (5-3-1)

L: Kevin Boyle (4-6-2)

Next Game: Friday, February 7, 2020 @ Bakersfield - 7:00 PM @ Mechanics Bank Arena

