Reign Outlast Bakersfield, 4-3

February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign skated to a 4-3 victory over the Bakersfield Condors on Friday evening at Mechanics Bank Arena. Ontario got two points from defenseman Paul LaDue (1-1-2), while forwards Martin Frk, Carl Grundstrom and Sheldon Rempal each scored in the win.

Date: January 31, 2020

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK131BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK131Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK131PostGameNotes

ONT Record: (21-18-4-1)

BAK Record: (19-19-4-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 3 0 -- 4

BAK 1 0 2 -- 3

Shots PP

ONT 30 1/8

BAK 31 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Paul LaDue (ONT)

2. Joe Gambardella (BAK)

3. Cal Petersen (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen (17-15-4)

L: Stuart Skinner (15-11-3)

Next Game: Saturday, February 1, 2020 @ San Diego - 4:00 PM @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

