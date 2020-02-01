Reign Outlast Bakersfield, 4-3
February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign skated to a 4-3 victory over the Bakersfield Condors on Friday evening at Mechanics Bank Arena. Ontario got two points from defenseman Paul LaDue (1-1-2), while forwards Martin Frk, Carl Grundstrom and Sheldon Rempal each scored in the win.
Date: January 31, 2020
Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK131BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK131Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK131PostGameNotes
ONT Record: (21-18-4-1)
BAK Record: (19-19-4-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 3 0 -- 4
BAK 1 0 2 -- 3
Shots PP
ONT 30 1/8
BAK 31 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Paul LaDue (ONT)
2. Joe Gambardella (BAK)
3. Cal Petersen (ONT)
W: Cal Petersen (17-15-4)
L: Stuart Skinner (15-11-3)
Next Game: Saturday, February 1, 2020 @ San Diego - 4:00 PM @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
