Sens Complete Wild Comeback in Laval

Jordan Murray scored the overtime winner as the Belleville Senators erased a three-goal third period deficit to beat the Laval Rocket 5-4 Saturday night at Place Bell.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 18 shots as Michael Carcone, Logan Brown, Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers also scored for the Senators. Laval's Keith Kinkaid made 32 saves while Jake Evans, Phil Varone, Riley Barber and Charles Hudon had goals.

Down 4-1 with less than six minutes to play, the Senators mounted a massive comeback. Brown scored his seventh of the year at 14:14 as he beat Kinkaid with a fantastic shot from the left circle.

Norris' 24th of the year, a new Senators single-season franchise record, came in dramatic fashion as laying down next to the goal, the puck squeaked back his way and he was somehow able to whack it in laying on his stomach at 15:50.

Balcers tied the game with 8.2 seconds left in regulation as from the right corner, he banked the puck off of Kinkaid's right skate from behind the goal line to send the game to overtime tied at 4-4.

Murray buried the game-winner at 3:04 of overtime as he converted his own rebound for his sixth of the year for the Senators to complete an incredible comeback against their Canadian rivals.

In a chippy first period that saw plenty of post-whistle scuffles, it was the Sens who dominated the period, in large part to their four power play opportunities, but they couldn't find a way past the NHL veteran Kinkaid. In fact, it was Laval who produced the best chance of the period as Charles Hudon had a breakaway but Gustavsson came up with a big stop to keep the game scoreless.

The goals came quick in the second period as the Rocket got on the board first through Evans at 3:10 but Belleville found its equalizer at 5:50 through Carcone. Sens rookie Alex Formenton lifted the stick of Cale Fleury allowing Carcone to gather a loose puck and find the gap between glove and pad on Kinkaid to bury his 11th of the year.

The Rocket re-took the lead exactly two minutes later through Varone as he was standing on the edge of the crease to get a piece of Riley Barber's pass for his fourth on the power play.

Barber pushed the Laval lead to 3-1 1:38 into the third as he tipped in Xavier Ouelett's blast from the blue line before Hudon ripped a slap shot at 7:26 on the power play to make it 4-1.

Sens captain Jordan Szwarz returned to the lineup after missing the previous 15 games with a lower-body injury.

The Sens visit Toronto on Tuesday and are back home Feb. 7 when they host the Marlies. A limited number of tickets are available.

