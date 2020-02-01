Special Teams Lead Monsters to 3-2 Victory over Comets

February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







Cleveland Monsters react after a goal against the Utica Comets

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Utica Comets 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 21-21-2-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 46 points.

Utica struck first with David Pope's power-play tally at 3:30 of the opening frame, but Cleveland responded following Calvin Thurkauf's shorthanded goal at 6:48 off helpers from Paul Bittner and Anton Karlsson. The Monsters took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission after Stefan Matteau converted on a power-play opportunity with assists from Adam Clendening and Kevin Stenlund at 18:46. Trey Fix-Wolansky started the middle frame with a man-advantage tally at 1:10 off feeds from Marko Dano and Matteau to push Cleveland's lead to 3-1. Lukas Jasek notched a marker for the Comets at 16:04 moving the score to 3-2 in favor of the Monsters after 40 minutes of play. The Monsters held the Comets off for the third period keeping the score at 3-2 for the win.

Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 26 saves in victory while Utica's Zane McIntyre stopped 24 pucks in defeat.

The Monsters host the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 1 0 - - 3

UTI 1 1 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 2/2 4/5 10 min / 5 inf

UTI 28 1/5 0/2 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Thiessen W 26 2 2-1-0

UTI McIntyre L 24 3 11-10-2

Cleveland Record: 21-21-2-2, 8th North Division

Utica Record: 26-18-2-2, 3rd North Division

