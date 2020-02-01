Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Andrew Peeke from Monsters

February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Andrew Peeke from the Monsters.

A 6'3", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Parkland, FL, Peeke, 21, was originally selected by Columbus in the second round (34th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, two-way entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on April 1, 2019. In seven appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, the first of his NHL career, Peeke tallied 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and a +3 rating and added 5-11-16 with six penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 28 appearances for Cleveland.

Prior to his professional career, Peeke tallied 12-40-52 with 62 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 119 NCAA appearances for the University of Notre Dame spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 56 USHL appearances for the Green Bay Gamblers during the 2015-16 season, Peeke supplied 4-26-30 with 30 penalty minutes and a +7 rating.

