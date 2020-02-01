Iowa Hands Grand Rapids 4-1 Loss Friday

February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (27-14-3-3; 60 pts.) extended its point streak to six games as the team defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins (20-21-2-4; 46 pts.) by a score of 4-1 Friday night.

Forward JT Brown opened the scoring at 9:18 in the first period with an unassisted tally, his seventh of the season. Brown intercepted a pass from the Griffins at the top of the zone and skated to right faceoff dot, where he wristed a shot past the blocker of goaltender Pat Nagle (30 saves) for the score.

At 16:47 in the first period, Wild forward Gerry Mayhew continued to extend his AHL scoring lead as he potted his 31st goal of the season. With Iowa on the power play, forward Sam Anas sent a pass down low to forward Kyle Rau, who immediately kicked the puck back out to Mayhew in the slot. He got the puck and snapped a shot past Nagle to give the home side a 2-0 lead.

Through 20 minutes of play, Iowa led 2-0 and owned a 14-4 shot lead.

Grand Rapids cut into Iowa's lead as forward Dominic Turgeon netted his 10th of the year at 7:51 in the second period. With the two teams playing 4-on-4 hockey, forward Taro Hirose carried the puck behind the net and attempted a wrap-around but was stopped by goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (27 saves). Turgeon then knocked the rebound over the goal line just past Kahkonen's pads for the score.

Heading into the third period, Iowa owned a 2-1 lead and a 27-20 shot advantage.

Defenseman Keaton Thompson earned his second tally of the year at 12:14 in the third period as he gave the Wild a 3-1 lead. Thompson entered the offensive zone late and blasted a one-timer off a pass from Anas through Nagle's legs for the goal. Defenseman Brennan Menell was credited with the secondary assist on the play.

Anas then capped off his three-point night with an empty-net goal from the Wild's defensive zone at 19:14 in the third period. It was the first empty-net goal of his pro career and his 15th tally of the season.

Final shot totals favored Iowa 34-28. The Wild finished the contest 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

With his three-point night, Anas moved into second place in the AHL in points with 49 and first in the league in assists with 34. Mayhew's goal extended his point streak to six games, amassing nine points (7g, 2a) during that stretch.

Iowa continues its homestand with a contest against the San Antonio Rampage Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.