Penguins Lose to Sound Tigers in Shootout, 3-2
February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins stretched their point streak to seven games, but lost in a shootout to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 3-2, on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (23-16-3-5) went seven rounds deep in the shootout with Bridgeport, trading go-ahead goals and equalizers until Simon HolmstrÃ¶m eventually delivered the winner for the Sound Tigers.
Joseph Blandisi got the scoring started with a goal of the year candidate. On a mid-first-period power play, Blandisi slipped the puck and his stick between his own legs and hoisted the puck over the shoulder of Jared Coreau and into the top corner of the Sound Tigers net for a 1-0 lead.
The Penguins maintained that 1-0 advantage until Oliver WahlstrÃ¶m scored on a delayed penalty, extra-attacker situation at 15:15 of the second period. However, Jake Lucchini put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton back on top, 2-1, just three minutes later.
The Penguins seemed poised to hang on for the win, but Bridgeport had other plans. With 2:27 left in regulation, Josh Ho-Sang tied things up while the teams were skating at four-on-four.
After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a lengthy shootout. Bridgeport's Matt Lorito scored first, but Lucchini answered back the Penguins. Thomas Di Pauli gave the Penguins the lead in the fifth round, only to see Travis St. Denis respond with the game on the line. Two rounds later, HolmstrÃ¶m buried the final goal.
Emil Larmi finished the night with 28 saves in regulation and overtime as well as an additional four saves in the shootout. Coreau recorded 25 saves for Bridgeport and five more during the shootout.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Feb. 5 against the Binghamton Devils. Puck drop between the Penguins and Devils is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's state-of-the-art, high-definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2020
- Condors Turned Away up the 99 - Bakersfield Condors
- Czarnik Leads Heat to 4-1 Win over Condors - Stockton Heat
- Sens Complete Wild Comeback in Laval - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Slow Manitoba - Chicago Wolves
- Rocket Give up Three-Goal Lead in Final Period, Lose 5- 4 in OT against Senators - Laval Rocket
- Reign Rally Catches San Diego in OT - Ontario Reign
- Holmstrom nets shootout winner to snap four-game slide - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Gulls Edged in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Lose to Sound Tigers in Shootout, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Win Fifth Straight in Binghamton - Rochester Americans
- Studnicka Notches Four Points as Providence Bruins Defeat Syracuse Crunch, 6-2 - Providence Bruins
- Berube Backstops 3-0 Shutout at Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bednard Blanks Wolf Pack Before Sold out "What If?" Night Crowd - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bednard Stops Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Score Seven in Win over Hogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Fall to Bruins, 6-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Blanked on Home Ice by Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Squeeze Out 3-2 Win Over Devils - Binghamton Devils
- Special-Teams Strikes Help Checkers Snap Skid - Charlotte Checkers
- Pickard Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Special Teams Lead Monsters to 3-2 Victory over Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Fall Victim To Monsters' Special Teams - Utica Comets
- Game 42 Preview: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Heat Return from Break against Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Coyotes Recall Capobianco from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Next Gen Takes over as Marlies Host Checkers - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, February 1 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Andrew Peeke from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Outlast Bakersfield, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Sherwood's Hat Trick Paces Gulls to 5-3 Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Sherwood's Hat-Trick Leads Gulls Past Barracuda, 5-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Chaotic Seven-Goal Second Period Leaves Tucson One Short - Tucson Roadrunners
- Record Crowd Sees Condors Comeback Fall Short, 4-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Hands Grand Rapids 4-1 Loss Friday - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Outshoot Senators 43-17, Lose 4-3 - Laval Rocket
- Shootout Goes Moose Way - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Double up Crunch for Fourth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.