Record Crowd Sees Condors Comeback Fall Short, 4-3

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-19-5; 43pts) could not complete a third period comeback in a 4-3 loss to the Ontario Reign (21-18-5, 47pts) on Friday. The crowd of 8,524 was the largest Friday night crowd in the 22-year history of the organization. LW Joe Gambardella had a goal and assist for Bakersfield.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Luke Esposito (6th) snap shot from the high slot; Assists: Cave, Maksimov; Time of goal: :27; BAK leads, 1-0

REIGN GOAL RW Martin Frk (21st) from the right-wing circle; Assist: Brickley; Time of goal: 4:02; Game tied, 1-1

SHOTS: BAK- 9, ONT - 7

SECOND PERIOD

REIGN GOAL: LW Carl Grundstrom (8th) from the right-wing circle off the rush; Assists: Vilardi, Clague; Time of goal: 3:12; ONT leads, 2-1

REIGN GOAL: RW Sheldon Rempal (2nd) from the right-wing circle; Assist: LaDue; Time of goal: 4:56; ONT leads, 3-1

REIGN GOAL: D Paul LaDue (6th) one-timer on the power play; Assists: Bjornfot, Eyssimont; Time of goal: 15:58; ONT leads, 4-1

SHOTS: BAK - 9, ONT - 17

THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (9th) from the low slot off a scramble; Assists: Currie, Granlund; Time of goal: 3:01; ONT leads, 4-2

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (19th) muscled home in tight; Assist: Gambardella; Time of goal: 6:16; ONT leads, 4-3

SHOTS: BAK- 13, ONT - 7

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. LaDue (ONT) 2. Gambardella (BAK) 3. Petersen (ONT)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; ONT - 1/8

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; ONT - 31

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (15-11-3; 27/31); ONT - Petersen - (17-15-4, 28/31)

The Condors went 7-6-0 in January, their busiest month of the season

Bakersfield is 4-3-2 against Ontario this season and 14-4-3 in its last 21 against the Reign

D Evan Bouchard (4g-8a) has 12 points in his last 15 games

LW Joe Gambardella had two points (1g-1a)

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Brandon Manning, Joel Persson, Cooper Marody, Beau Starrett

