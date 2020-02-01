Record Crowd Sees Condors Comeback Fall Short, 4-3
February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-19-5; 43pts) could not complete a third period comeback in a 4-3 loss to the Ontario Reign (21-18-5, 47pts) on Friday. The crowd of 8,524 was the largest Friday night crowd in the 22-year history of the organization. LW Joe Gambardella had a goal and assist for Bakersfield.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Luke Esposito (6th) snap shot from the high slot; Assists: Cave, Maksimov; Time of goal: :27; BAK leads, 1-0
REIGN GOAL RW Martin Frk (21st) from the right-wing circle; Assist: Brickley; Time of goal: 4:02; Game tied, 1-1
SHOTS: BAK- 9, ONT - 7
SECOND PERIOD
REIGN GOAL: LW Carl Grundstrom (8th) from the right-wing circle off the rush; Assists: Vilardi, Clague; Time of goal: 3:12; ONT leads, 2-1
REIGN GOAL: RW Sheldon Rempal (2nd) from the right-wing circle; Assist: LaDue; Time of goal: 4:56; ONT leads, 3-1
REIGN GOAL: D Paul LaDue (6th) one-timer on the power play; Assists: Bjornfot, Eyssimont; Time of goal: 15:58; ONT leads, 4-1
SHOTS: BAK - 9, ONT - 17
THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (9th) from the low slot off a scramble; Assists: Currie, Granlund; Time of goal: 3:01; ONT leads, 4-2
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (19th) muscled home in tight; Assist: Gambardella; Time of goal: 6:16; ONT leads, 4-3
SHOTS: BAK- 13, ONT - 7
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. LaDue (ONT) 2. Gambardella (BAK) 3. Petersen (ONT)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; ONT - 1/8
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; ONT - 31
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (15-11-3; 27/31); ONT - Petersen - (17-15-4, 28/31)
The Condors went 7-6-0 in January, their busiest month of the season
Bakersfield is 4-3-2 against Ontario this season and 14-4-3 in its last 21 against the Reign
D Evan Bouchard (4g-8a) has 12 points in his last 15 games
LW Joe Gambardella had two points (1g-1a)
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Brandon Manning, Joel Persson, Cooper Marody, Beau Starrett
ANOTHER BIG FRIDAY NEXT WEEK WITH FOG THROWBACK JERSEYS!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2020
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Andrew Peeke from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Outlast Bakersfield, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Sherwood's Hat Trick Paces Gulls to 5-3 Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Sherwood's Hat-Trick Leads Gulls Past Barracuda, 5-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Chaotic Seven-Goal Second Period Leaves Tucson One Short - Tucson Roadrunners
- Record Crowd Sees Condors Comeback Fall Short, 4-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Hands Grand Rapids 4-1 Loss Friday - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Outshoot Senators 43-17, Lose 4-3 - Laval Rocket
- Shootout Goes Moose Way - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Double up Crunch for Fourth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Record Crowd Sees Condors Comeback Fall Short, 4-3
- Condors Home Tomorrow for Largest Friday Crowd in over a Decade
- Benson, Lagesson Recalled by Edmonton
- Bakersfield Fog Throwback Jersey Golden Ticket Raffle on Sale Now
- Condors Youth Jersey Giveaway Friday with $2 Beer and $1 Hot Dogs