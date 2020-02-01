Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, February 1

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will be looking to make it a clean weekend sweep over the Laval Rocket tonight.

The Senators (28-14-3-1) beat the Rocket 4-3 Friday night to push its lead in the North Division to four points over Rochester with 30 games left in the season.

The Rocket (22-19-3-2) dropped out of a playoff spot after last night's defeat as with the Marlies victory Friday, they leap-frogged Laval into fourth place in the North Division.

Belleville's .792 winning percentage on the road this season is still an AHL best.

Roster notes

No roster changes overnight for the Senators. Captain Jordan Szwarz took warmups last night, indicating his return to the line-up is imminent although there is no confirmation he'll play tonight.

With Joey Daccord starting Friday, expect Filip Gustavsson to start tonight for Belleville.

JC Beaudin, Jonathan Davidsson and Max Veronneau are out for the Senators.

Previous history

The Sens' success against Laval this season continued last night meaning Belleville has now collected nine of a possible 10 points against their Canadian rivals.

Who to watch

Josh Norris had two points Friday and buried his 23rd goal of the season, tying a Senators franchise record for goals in a season. Norris has 42 points in 43 games.

Riley Barber scored his 10th goal of the season Friday to go alongside his 16 assists in 32 games. The 25-year-old has also played nine games for Montreal this season.

Where to watch

Saturdays's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

