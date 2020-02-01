Comets Fall Victim To Monsters' Special Teams

Cleveland, OH - The Utica Comets had goals from David Pope and Lukas Jasek, but they could not overcome the special teams' efficiency of the Cleveland Monsters during a 3-2 loss on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Picking up where they left off the night before, the Comets needed just 3:30 of action before scoring their first of the night. While operating on a power play, Carter Camper slid a pass across the ice to the side of the net where Pope was waiting on the receiving end. Pope angled his stick and tapped the puck into the net, tallying his first of the year.

As the period progressed, the Monsters couldn't be contained, as they earned a shorthanded goal from Calvin Thurkauf at 6:48 of the period and a power play goal from Stefan Matteau at 18:46 and took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Cleveland padded their lead in the opening minutes of the second period, once again using their special teams to find the scoresheet. Trey Fix-Wolansky finished a backdoor play at 1:10 of the period and opened his team's lead to 3-1.

Continuing to plug away at the Monsters' net, the Comets drew back to within a goal as Jasek generated his 13th of the year. Establishing possession in the offensive zone, Nikolay Goldobin worked the puck to Jalen Chatfield who blasted a long one-timer from the point. An initial stop was made, but Jasek spotted the rebound and put it in for his 13th of the year.

That was as close as the Comets would get as they threw everything they had at Cleveland down the stretch but couldn't generate an equalizer, falling by a 3-2 margin.

The Comets return to action Wednesday, February 5 on the road against the Laval Rocket. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. The game can be heard of 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.

