Sherwood's Hat-Trick Leads Gulls Past Barracuda, 5-3
February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (14-23-1-2) returned from the All-Star break on Friday and were dealt a 5-2 loss by the San Diego Gulls (19-16-3-2) (Anaheim Ducks) at the Pechanga Arena, snapping a two-game winning streak over SD.
PLAYER NOTES
Zachary Sawchenko (3-3-1) suffered the loss after allowing five goals on 26 shots in 45 minutes and 23 seconds of action
Anthony Stolarz (15-10-4) made a season-high 41 saves to earn his second consecutive win
Max Letunov (9, 10) recorded his first multi-goal game of his AHL career and now leads the Barracuda in points (10+20=30)
Kiefer Sherwood (12, 13, 14) became the first player to score two shorthanded goals against the Barracuda in a game and became the fourth opposing player this season to score three times against the Barracuda
Lukas Radil (2) scored early in the first, snapping a 12-game goalless drought
The loss was San Jose's fourth-straight (0-3-0-1)
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL
San Diego 3 1 1 5
San Jose 2 0 1 3
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
San Diego 29 1 7 16
San Jose 44 1 4 10
