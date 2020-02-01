Sherwood's Hat-Trick Leads Gulls Past Barracuda, 5-3

The San Jose Barracuda (14-23-1-2) returned from the All-Star break on Friday and were dealt a 5-2 loss by the San Diego Gulls (19-16-3-2) (Anaheim Ducks) at the Pechanga Arena, snapping a two-game winning streak over SD.

PLAYER NOTES

Zachary Sawchenko (3-3-1) suffered the loss after allowing five goals on 26 shots in 45 minutes and 23 seconds of action

Anthony Stolarz (15-10-4) made a season-high 41 saves to earn his second consecutive win

Max Letunov (9, 10) recorded his first multi-goal game of his AHL career and now leads the Barracuda in points (10+20=30)

Kiefer Sherwood (12, 13, 14) became the first player to score two shorthanded goals against the Barracuda in a game and became the fourth opposing player this season to score three times against the Barracuda

Lukas Radil (2) scored early in the first, snapping a 12-game goalless drought

The loss was San Jose's fourth-straight (0-3-0-1)

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL

San Diego 3 1 1 5

San Jose 2 0 1 3

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

San Diego 29 1 7 16

San Jose 44 1 4 10

