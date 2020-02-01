Czarnik Leads Heat to 4-1 Win over Condors
February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Led by a pair of goals from Austin Czarnik, the Stockton Heat used a big second period to overcome an early hole and win the club's first game back from the All-Star break by a 4-1 final over Bakersfield. Both of Czarnik's markers came in the second period as Stockton turned a 1-0 deficit into a two-goal advantage through 40 minutes, with Alex Gallant punctuating the frame with an insurance goal just 13 seconds after Czarnik's second score of the frame. Luke Philp then pushed Stockton's lead to three with his 16th goal of the season late in the third, pulling the rookie into a tie with Buddy Robinson for the Heat team lead for the campaign. Stockton will hit the road for the next three games before returning home on Friday, February 14 against the Ontario Reign.
GOALIES
W: Jon Gillies (33 shots, 32 saves)
L: Shane Starrett (37 shots, 33 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Austin Czarnik (2g), Second - Jon Gillies (32 svs), Third - Alex Gallant (1g)
Shots On Goal: STK - 37, BAK - 33
Power Plays: STK - 1-3, BAK - 0-2
- Austin Czarnik registered his 10th and 11th goals of the season, coming in his 18th game. The game was his second multi-goal effort of the season (last on January 12).
- Byron Froese's helper on Czarnik's first strike extended his scoring streak to four games, with two goals and four assists in that span.
- Alex Gallant's goal to put Stockton ahead 3-1 came just 13 seconds after Czarnik's second strike. It was his first point against Bakersfield in his six games played against the Condors this season.
- Luke Philp pulled into a tie with Buddy Robinson for Stockton's team lead with 16 goals on the season after lighting the lamp in the third.
- The Condors have scored first in four of Stockton's six wins over Bakersfield.
UP NEXT
The Heat hit the road for three-straight games before returning home on Friday, February 14 to play host to the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m.
