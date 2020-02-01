Next Gen Takes over as Marlies Host Checkers

A few days off for the AHL All-Star break proved to be worth while for the Marlies, who found their way back to the win column last night in convincing fashion. Toronto defeated the visiting Charlotte Checkers 6-2 last night and will look to even up the four-game regular season series in today's rematch.

The Marlies found themselves behind early on but quickly responded and shifted the momentum with the support of the home crowd behind them. Nic Petan put the Marlies on the board and added the primary assist on Hollowell's second period goal. He has points (2-3-5) in three consecutive games. Petan has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 18 games this season. Scott Pooley earned first star honours following a two-goal performance in last night's contest. It was his second two-goal game of the season. Pooley has six goals in 16 games this season.

Greg Moore was happy with the team's performance last night, especially the response after going down by a goal. "For sure the response after going down by a goal. The break was good to us. You could tell the energy and the excitement for the players to be back on the ice. Got a little mental refresher and really, a lot of how we played tonight I thought we played like in Cleveland as well, we just didn't get the results. In our staff's mind, we put together three good games. Hopefully we can continue to find that consistency."

Consistency will be key for the Marlies down the stretch as they work to pull themselves out of a recent slump. Last night's win moved Toronto back into playoff contention, but stringing together some wins will be important for security in a tight North Division.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

22-17-3-2 Overall Record 24-17-3-0

1-1-0-1 Head To Head 2-1-0-0

1-0-1-0 Streak 0-3-0-0

147 Goals For 144

144 Goals Against 125

22% Power Play Percentage 23.7%

77% Penalty Kill Percentage 87%

K. Agostino (21) Leading Goal Scorer J. Gauthier (21)

P. Aberg (35) Leading Points Scorer J. Kuokkanen (35)

K. Kaskisuo (12) Wins Leader A. Forsberg (12)

A. Nedeljkovic (12)

