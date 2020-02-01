Special-Teams Strikes Help Checkers Snap Skid
February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
TORONTO, ON - The Checkers righted the ship in their rematch with Toronto, nabbing a 4-3 win to snap their skid.
A hot start helped the visitors out as Oliwer Kaski broke the ice with a power-play strike and Clark Bishop doubled the lead just before the first buzzer with a slick finish in close. The Marlies' man advantage broke through late in the middle frame, but a stellar burst of speed from Julien Gauthier led to a beautiful shorthanded goal and gave the Checkers' a sizable advantage through 40 minutes of play.
The Marlies gave a strong push in the third, however, finding the back of the net twice in the first half of the frame to narrow Charlotte's lead to just one. The home side continued to throw everything they could down the stretch, registering 17 shots on goal in the third period alone, but the Checkers dug in an held their ground.
After entering last night's contest in relief, Alex Nedeljkovic was tasked with the start Saturday and finished with 31 saves, riding out Toronto's final push and skating away with a huge victory.
Notes
The Checkers snapped their season-long three game losing streak tonight ... The Checkers have won their season series with the Marlies 3-1 ... Morgan Geekie extended his point streak to 11 games, putting him one shy of tying the franchise record ... Jake Bean recorded his seventh multi-assist game of the season ... Julien Gauthier moved into fifth place in the AHL with his 22nd goal of the season ... Terry Broadhurst and Gustav Forsling both notched an assist for the second straight game ... The Checkers have scored a power-play goal in 10 of their last 11 games and 10 straight games in which they received at least one man advantage ... Anton Forsberg missed the game due to illness and Dave Ayres was brought on as an emergency backup ... Stelio Mattheos, Kerby Rychel, Brian Gibbons and Colin Markison all missed the game due to injuries ... Cavan Fitzgerald and Cedric Lacroix were healthy extras
Up Next
The Checkers now return home for a six-game home stand starting Friday against Hartford.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2020
- Berube Backstops 3-0 Shutout at Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bednard Blanks Wolf Pack Before Sold out "What If?" Night Crowd - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bednard Stops Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Score Seven in Win over Hogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Fall to Bruins, 6-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Blanked on Home Ice by Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Squeeze Out 3-2 Win Over Devils - Binghamton Devils
- Special-Teams Strikes Help Checkers Snap Skid - Charlotte Checkers
- Pickard Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Special Teams Lead Monsters to 3-2 Victory over Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Fall Victim To Monsters' Special Teams - Utica Comets
- Game 42 Preview: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Heat Return from Break against Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Coyotes Recall Capobianco from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Next Gen Takes over as Marlies Host Checkers - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, February 1 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Andrew Peeke from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Outlast Bakersfield, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Sherwood's Hat Trick Paces Gulls to 5-3 Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Sherwood's Hat-Trick Leads Gulls Past Barracuda, 5-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Chaotic Seven-Goal Second Period Leaves Tucson One Short - Tucson Roadrunners
- Record Crowd Sees Condors Comeback Fall Short, 4-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Hands Grand Rapids 4-1 Loss Friday - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Outshoot Senators 43-17, Lose 4-3 - Laval Rocket
- Shootout Goes Moose Way - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Double up Crunch for Fourth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.