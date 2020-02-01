Condors Turned Away up the 99

February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-20-5; 43pts) took a 1-0 lead in the first, but fell to the Stockton Heat (25-10-3-3; 56pts) 4-1 on Saturday. LW Joe Gambardella scored for the second straight night and D Evan Bouchard extended his point streak to five games.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (10th) ripped a shot through the net which had to be reviewed; Assists: Granlund, Bouchard; Time of goal: 9:41; BAK leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK- 10, STK - 7

SECOND PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: RW Austin Czarnik (10th) from the left-wing circle; Assist: Froese; Time of goal: 3:46; Game tied, 1-1

HEAT GOAL: Czarnik (11th) on the power-play from the right-wing circle on a power play; Assists: Leslie, Quine; Time of goal: 13:41; STK leads, 2-1

HEAT GOAL: LW Alex Gallant (5th) from the slot; Assists: Tuulola, Pospisil; Time of goal: 13:54; STK leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK - 10, STK - 15

THIRD PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: C Luke Philp (16th) from the slot off a deflection; Assist: Quine; Time of goal: 11:20; STK leads, 4-1

SHOTS: BAK- 13, STK - 16

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Czarnik (STK) 2. Gillies (STK) 3.

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2; STK - 1/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 34; STK - 36

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (4-5-4; 32/36); STK - Gillies (11-6-3; 33/34)

D Evan Bouchard (4g-9a) has 13 points in his last 16 games and has assists in five straight games

LW Joe Gambardella has five points (3g-2a) in his last five games

C Markus Granlund has 1g-4a during a three-game point streak

G Shane Starrett and C Beau Starrett became the fourth Condors set of brothers to play in the same game

G Dylan Wells was recalled from Wichita earlier in the day and backed up

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Brandon Manning, Joel Persson, Cooper Marody, Miles Koules, Stuart Skinner

ANOTHER BIG FRIDAY NEXT WEEK WITH FOG THROWBACK JERSEYS!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.