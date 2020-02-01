Condors Turned Away up the 99
February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-20-5; 43pts) took a 1-0 lead in the first, but fell to the Stockton Heat (25-10-3-3; 56pts) 4-1 on Saturday. LW Joe Gambardella scored for the second straight night and D Evan Bouchard extended his point streak to five games.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (10th) ripped a shot through the net which had to be reviewed; Assists: Granlund, Bouchard; Time of goal: 9:41; BAK leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK- 10, STK - 7
SECOND PERIOD
HEAT GOAL: RW Austin Czarnik (10th) from the left-wing circle; Assist: Froese; Time of goal: 3:46; Game tied, 1-1
HEAT GOAL: Czarnik (11th) on the power-play from the right-wing circle on a power play; Assists: Leslie, Quine; Time of goal: 13:41; STK leads, 2-1
HEAT GOAL: LW Alex Gallant (5th) from the slot; Assists: Tuulola, Pospisil; Time of goal: 13:54; STK leads, 3-1
SHOTS: BAK - 10, STK - 15
THIRD PERIOD
HEAT GOAL: C Luke Philp (16th) from the slot off a deflection; Assist: Quine; Time of goal: 11:20; STK leads, 4-1
SHOTS: BAK- 13, STK - 16
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Czarnik (STK) 2. Gillies (STK) 3.
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2; STK - 1/3
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 34; STK - 36
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (4-5-4; 32/36); STK - Gillies (11-6-3; 33/34)
D Evan Bouchard (4g-9a) has 13 points in his last 16 games and has assists in five straight games
LW Joe Gambardella has five points (3g-2a) in his last five games
C Markus Granlund has 1g-4a during a three-game point streak
G Shane Starrett and C Beau Starrett became the fourth Condors set of brothers to play in the same game
G Dylan Wells was recalled from Wichita earlier in the day and backed up
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Brandon Manning, Joel Persson, Cooper Marody, Miles Koules, Stuart Skinner
