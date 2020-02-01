Pickard Returns to Grand Rapids

February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned goaltender Calvin Pickard to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Pickard, 27, has made three appearances for the Detroit this season and became the 181st Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he recorded 29 saves in his Red Wings debut on Nov. 29 at Philadelphia. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound netminder has played in 26 games for Grand Rapids in 2019-20 and shows a 14-9-3 record to go along with a 2.87 goals against average, a 0.903 save percentage and two shutouts. Pickard has won four of his last five starts for the Griffins, posting a 1.80 goals GAA, a 0.936 save percentage and one shutout in that stretch.

Selected in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, Pickard has appeared in 107 NHL games with the Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Detroit since debuting in 2014-15 and has posted a 32-52-9 record, a 3.00 GAA, a 0.905 save mark and four shutouts.

A 2018 Calder Cup champion with the Toronto Marlies, Pickard has logged 226 games in the AHL since 2011-12 between the Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage, Toronto, Tucson Roadrunners and Griffins, notching a 107-80-18 record, a 2.64 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 14 shutouts.

The Griffins (20-21-2-4) are on the road to play Milwaukee on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.