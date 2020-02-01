Chaotic Seven-Goal Second Period Leaves Tucson One Short

February 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Seven goals over a 15:56 span in tonight's second period determined the outcome of the evening, leaving the home Roadrunners on the wrong end of a 4-3 score.

After the first period contained 25 combined shots from the two sides, bringing strong early performances from both Ivan Prosvetov and Hunter Miska to the forefront, the evening's middle 20 minutes took a drastic turn, including the previously eluded to seven goals.

Following the wedding-highlighted first intermission, Colorado returned to the ice committed to an attack, first striking on the power play 1:50 into the second period and then adding two more, one on a second chance effort and another on a breakaway to grasp a 3-0 advantage.

With Colorado maintaining full momentum just 5:06 into the second, alternate captain Robbie Russo ignited a spark for his team, engaging in his first fight of the season, taking on Sheldon Dries.

Recognizing the effort from one of their key defensemen, Tucson put together a strong push following the fight, resulting in a goal from Michael Bunting just 1:11 later. Michael Chaput allowed Jeremy Gregoire to setup Bunting, who was all alone in front and able to beat Miska on an in-tight move.

Back within one, Colorado would then allow the Roadrunners back into the game even more by taking three consecutive minor penalties, all resulting in man advantages for the home team.

Those would result in power play goals from Tyler Steenbergen, who redirected an Aaron Ness drive from the point, and then Ness himself, who would get a shot through from the point to even the game at 3-3.

On the third of the three referenced minor penalties though, Colorado would reclaim their earlier lead by way of a shorthanded goal. A shot that missed the net by Tucson sprung a two-on-one the other way for the Eagles, polished off by a blocker-side high shot from Jayson Megna, the eventual game-winner.

Tucson would come with a push in the third, outshooting the Eagles 11-6, however Miska would hold firm, earning his team the win.

Prosvetov suffered his fifth loss of the season, allowing the four goals on 38 shots.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow night at Tucson Arena at 7:05 p.m.

THEY SAID IT

"It was a situation where I thought for five minutes we lost our identity and we let the game get away from us. I think that's a lesson for us tonight. We had lots of good minutes throughout the course of the game but we have to come back tomorrow and play similarly."

Head Coach Jay Varady suggesting that he felt his team played well for the majority of tonight's contest, however, just came out on the wrong end of things.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

Unlike last weekend's losses to Bakersfield, where Tucson was held limited largely on the offensive side of things, there was a significant step forward in that department this evening and the Roadrunners were able to get 31 shots and three goals out of tonight's contest.

As said above, 55 minutes of strong play typically leads to good things. If the same effort is brought tomorrow, it's hard to imagine the same outcome.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.