Sholl, Steelheads Shutout Grizz 4-0

February 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Boise, Idaho - Colby McAuley got a Gordie Howe Hat Trick with 1 goal, 1 assist and a fight and Tomas Sholl stopped all 24 shots for his 4th shutout of the season as the Idaho Steelheads defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-0 on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Neither team scored in the first period. It stayed scoreless until AJ White scored a shorthanded goal 6:17 into the second period. Idaho's Anthony Nellis made it 2-0 10:12 into the second with McAuley and Kyle Schempp getting the assists. Steelheads led 2-0 after 2 periods.

Idaho got an early third period goal from Colby McAuley 2:38 in. McAuley completed the Gordie Howe Hat Trick as he fought Utah's Jack Jenkins 14:20 into the third. Steelheads added a Brady Norrish power play goal with 2:46 left to complete the scoring. Idaho outshot Utah 34 to 25. Steelheads went 1 for 2 on the power play with a shorthanded goal and Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play.

Same two teams on Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena. Face-off is at 7 pm. Utah is 3-2 on the current season long 9 game road trip. Utah is in 2nd place in the Mountain Division with 61 points, while Idaho is in 3rd with 59 points.

3 stars.

1. Colby McAuley (Idaho) - Gordie Howe Hat Trick. 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 fight, 5 shots on goal, +2.

2. Tomas Sholl (Idaho) - 4th shutout of season. 24 for 24 saves.

3. Mitch Moroz (Idaho) - 1 assist. +1. 2 Shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.