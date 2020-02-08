Sholl, Steelheads Shutout Grizz 4-0
February 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Boise, Idaho - Colby McAuley got a Gordie Howe Hat Trick with 1 goal, 1 assist and a fight and Tomas Sholl stopped all 24 shots for his 4th shutout of the season as the Idaho Steelheads defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-0 on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.
Neither team scored in the first period. It stayed scoreless until AJ White scored a shorthanded goal 6:17 into the second period. Idaho's Anthony Nellis made it 2-0 10:12 into the second with McAuley and Kyle Schempp getting the assists. Steelheads led 2-0 after 2 periods.
Idaho got an early third period goal from Colby McAuley 2:38 in. McAuley completed the Gordie Howe Hat Trick as he fought Utah's Jack Jenkins 14:20 into the third. Steelheads added a Brady Norrish power play goal with 2:46 left to complete the scoring. Idaho outshot Utah 34 to 25. Steelheads went 1 for 2 on the power play with a shorthanded goal and Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play.
Same two teams on Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena. Face-off is at 7 pm. Utah is 3-2 on the current season long 9 game road trip. Utah is in 2nd place in the Mountain Division with 61 points, while Idaho is in 3rd with 59 points.
3 stars.
1. Colby McAuley (Idaho) - Gordie Howe Hat Trick. 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 fight, 5 shots on goal, +2.
2. Tomas Sholl (Idaho) - 4th shutout of season. 24 for 24 saves.
3. Mitch Moroz (Idaho) - 1 assist. +1. 2 Shots.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 8, 2020
- Pink in the Rink, Pres. by Adams & Associates, Alvernia University and Lamar Advertising, Tonight - Reading Royals
- Tomas Sholl Makes History, Steelheads Shut out Grizzlies 4-0 in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Sholl, Steelheads Shutout Grizz 4-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Gluchowski Scores Twice as Walleye Defeat Cyclones in OT - Toledo Walleye
- 'Blades Run Point Streak to 10 Games with 6-2 Triumph over Greenville - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.