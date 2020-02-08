Pink in the Rink, Pres. by Adams & Associates, Alvernia University and Lamar Advertising, Tonight

Reading, PA - There's something for everyone Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena - a fleece blanket giveaway, one fan will be named the 3 millionth in team history, the Reading Royals (26-14-5-0, 57 pts., 2nd North) wear pink jerseys, the team raises money for breast cancer awareness and research, pink ice, a double header featuring an afternoon Alvernia University Women's game, $1 angry orchard draft cider and the Royals' most historic rival, the Wheeling Nailers (21-19-5-0, 47pts., 5th Central) in town.

Pink in the Rink is presented by Adams & Associates, Alvernia University and Lamar Advertising.

Doors open at 6:00 (5:45 p.m. for season ticket holders) and one lucky fan will be randomly selected at the main entrance to be the 3 millionth fan in team history. That fan will win two special prizes (to be announced after the person is selected) that make it worth it to come to the game alone (and possibly many more?).

Today's promotions: (Pink in the Rink Night)

Royals play on pink ice with Fleece Blanket Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans | Breast Cancer Awareness Jerseys

$1 Pink Rose Draft Cider | Doubleheader: 1 ticket also gets you admission to the Alvernia Women's Hockey Game at 2:00 p.m.

Last time out

The Royals swamped Atlanta, 7-2, with points from 13 skaters. Frank DiChiara had three points to lead the way, Garrett Cecere scored his second professional goal, Luke Stork chipped in his fourth of the season and Reading scored the first seven goals.

The win tied Reading's most-lopsided victory of the season.

Felix SandstrÃ¶m made 18 saves on 20 shots, while Reading forced Atlanta netminder Callum Booth from the cage after he gave up six on 25 opportunities.

Eric Knodel generated his first multi-goal effort of the season. Fellow blue liners Cecere and Garret Cockerill (2a) each had plus-four efforts.

All-time numbers

Reading is in its 19th ECHL season and has faced Wheeling every campaign since 2001-02. Reading owns an all-time advantage of 103-65-17. The Royals are 3-2-0-0 against Wheeling this season and Reading has won the last three games. This is the fourth and final time the squads duel at Santander Arena; the last three head-to-head meetings are at Wheeling.

A Royals win would...

Make Reading 4-0-0-0 against Wheeling at home this season...Be the fourth straight overall...Give Reading 19 home victories through 26 games at Santander Arena

Broadcast coverage: Listen on the Deibler Dental In-Arena Broadcast at 99.3 FM and mixlr.com/readingroyals | Watch on ECHL.tv

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

Royals leaders

Goals: Cuddemi (21)

Assists: DiChiara (32)

Points: DiChiara (46)

PIM: Mitchell (106)

+/-: Knodel (20)

Nailers leaders

Goals: Hawkins/Cam Brown (14)

Assists: Cam Brown (20)

Points: Cam Brown (34)

PIM: Hawkins (34)

+/-: Titcomb (8)

Alvernia University plays at 2:00 p.m.

The Alvernia University Women's Hockey team plays at 2:00 p.m. vs. Manhattanville College at Santander Arena, kicking off a "hockey doubleheader" Saturday. All fans that purchase a ticket to the Royals game receive free admission to the Alvernia women's contest. Alvernia looks to finish off the weekend with a win after dropping to Neumann University, 4-1, Friday.

In its inaugural NCAA Division III season and under the direction of Josh Brandwene, Alvernia won its first-ever game, 6-1, Nov. 1 vs. Anna Marie College at Body Zone. Abby Resinger scored the Golden Wolves' first goal, then potted the eventual game-winning strike in the second. Alvernia earned its first shutout, 2-0, Jan. 11 at Post University.

The Alvernia women's team is comprised of one junior - F Joely Griffith - and 14 freshmen. F Olivia Galida paces the team with 13 goals and 20 points.

Scouting Wheeling

The teams last played Jan. 10 at Santander Arena, a 5-2 Royals victory. That Nailers loss dropped the team to 16-15-4-0 and the club has toiled above and below hockey .500 since. After falling to a season-worst 17-18-4-0 Jan. 18 at Indy, the club went 4-1-1-0 over a six-game homestand to stay within striking distance of the Central Division's fourth and final playoff spot. Following results Friday, the Nailers are three points back of the fourth and final Central spot. Myles Powell potted the overtime winner vs. Kansas City in the team's last game Feb. 4.

Wheeling has scored the game's first goal the fewest times (16) in the league. That trend plays to this series' tenure; Reading has opened the scoring in four of five games. Coincidentally, the only time the Royals have lost in regulation this season when scoring first was Oct. 26 at Wheeling.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Sun., Feb. 16 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kids Club Game)

Last free postgame skate of the season, presented by Body Zone | $1 Hot Dog, $1 Soda & $1 Nacho Concession Special Pricing | Game Included Kids Club Packages presented by Applebee's, Schuykill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County (Sign Ups Available)

Fri., Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland (Trading card giveaway, Flyers alumni at game)

Meet Flyers alumni Brad Marsh, Jim Watson and Riley Cote ahead of the Mar. 28 Royals Alumni vs. Flyers Alumni Game | Trading Card Giveaway presents by Outten | Purple Goes Green Presented by Berks Nature

$1 Frozen Treats | Kid's Report Card: Bring by your report card that has an 'A' on it and earn a free kids ticket for a future game

Sat., Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Marvel Night)

Spider-Man Meet-and-Greet | Marvel Poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans | Girl Scout Night | Abilities in Motion Night | Special Spider-Man Theme Jerseys

