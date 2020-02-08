Americans Open Road Trip in Kansas City with 6-4 Loss
February 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a 6-4 decision on Saturday night to the Kansas City Mavericks in front of an announced crowd of 5,403.
The Kansas City Mavericks put five on the board before the Allen Americans finally found the back of the net. Kansas City led 2-0 after the first period, and 5 to 0, 13 minutes into the second frame, before Tyler Sheehy fired one through a screen that beat Tyler Parsons to cut the lead to 5-1. Kansas City took a 5-1 lead to the room after two periods of play.
The Americans made it interesting in the third period scoring three times to cut the lead to 6-4, but that was as close as they would get. With the loss, the Allen Americans fall to 33-9-6-2. Tyler Sheehy (24), Joshua Lammon (7), Stepan Falkovsky (13) and Corey Durocher (8) all scored for Allen.
"We were sloppy tonight, and didn't do enough to help out our goaltenders," said Americans forward Josh Brittain. They're a hard-working team with a good goalie. We didn't do enough in their end to help our own cause."
The Americans continue the four-game road trip next Wednesday morning in Rapid City against the Rush. It will be an 11:30 am CST start time.
Allen returns home on February 18th to face the Tulsa Oilers. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
