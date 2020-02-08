Game Notes: at Wichita

Rapid City Rush @ Wichita - 6:05 p.m. MDT

INTRUST Bank Arena

THIS SEASON

Wichita: 51gp, 19-24-8-0, 46pts (6th Mountain)

Last Game - 2/7 @ Kansas City (5-3 L)

Rush: 46gp, 25-17-4-0, 54pts (4th Mountain)

Last Game - 2/1 @ Idaho (2-1 W)

HEAD TO HEAD - 8 of 10 Games Played

Wichita: 3-4-1-0, 7pts

Power Play: 18.9% (7/37)

Penalty Kill: 73.8% (31/42)

Leading Scorer(s): Jason Salvaggio (10gp, 1g-7ast-8pts)

Rush: 5-3-0-0, 10pts

Power Play: 26.2%% (11/42)

Penalty Kill: 81.1% (30/37)

Leading Scorer(s): Keeghan Howdeshell (8gp, 2g-10ast-12pts)

NOTES

IF YOU AIN'T FIRST...: It has been a consistent topic of conversation on the Game Notes, but once again, the Rush find themselves earning the first goal of their most recent stretch of contests. Dating back to January 24th, the Rush have scored first in five straight games, winning three and earning points in four (3-1-1-0). Entering tonight's first matchup against Wichita this weekend, the Rush have the first goal in 29 of their 46 games, and are 21-5-3-0 when igniting the goal lamp first. To put this in perspective, the Rush had 19 wins all of last year when scoring first.

DEFIEL-ING AWESOME: A major reason to the win last Saturday, and 3 of 4 points against Idaho for that matter, was Rush net-minder Gordon Defiel, who stopped all but one of 39 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Steelheads. Defiel finished as a runner-up for ECHL Goaltender of the Week for his efforts, stopping 78 of 82 shots in both games in Boise. What's ridiculous about his performance is that, of his 78 saves, 64 came in the last two periods of regulation plus overtime.

DO AS THE ROMAN-KOS DO: Since his signing right after the Christmas holiday, Rush rookie Darian Romanko has been a consistent presence on the scoresheet, and on Saturday, had a hand in both goals in the 2-1 win over Idaho, including an assist on the game-winner in the third period. Romanko now has 4 points (1g-3ast) in his last 4 games, and 10 points (3g-7ast) in 15 games since joining the Rush on December 27th.

THE BIG PICTURE: Entering this game against the Wichita Thunder, the Rush are currently sitting in 4th place in the Mountain Division, meaning they are in the playoffs if the season ended today. The main advantage of the Rush, outside of every remaining game of their 26 coming against the Mountain Division, is the games-in-hand that the team owns. The Rush have a minimum of two games in hand against their division rivals, including five against the Thunder. Additionally, of the remaining 26 games, 15 are against teams currently in the playoffs.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Only one player carries a streak into tonight's matchup against Wichita:

Brennan Saulnier - has assists and points in four straight games (4gp, 5g-4ast-9pts)

