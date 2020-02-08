Preview: 'Blades Shoot for Sweep of Swamp Rabbits on Saturday

February 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Florida Everblades celebrate a goal

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography) Florida Everblades celebrate a goal(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (31-11-3-2, 67 pts.) continue a stretch of three games in three days with a Saturday night matchup against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (24-24-1-1, 50 pts.) at Hertz Arena.

VITALS:

Game 48: Everblades vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Watch: ECHL TV

Listen: WJBX (101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM)

Social: Twitter | Instagram

Promotion: Beach Night

Last time out

Four different players recorded multiple points, and Cam Johnson made 26 saves to push the Everblades' point streak to 10 games (9-0-1-0) with a 6-2 rout of Greenville on Friday. Leading 1-0 after the first period, Florida erupted for four goals in the second period to take control of the game in its sixth win against the Swamp Rabbits this season. Justin Auger netted two goals and Michael Huntebrinker had three points (1g, 2a) in the victory. RECAP

Series At A Glance

Saturday will be the eighth time in the last 21 games that Florida has squared off with Greenville and the ninth total matchup between the division foes this year. The Everblades' win on Friday continued their trend of dominance against Greenville in the Sunshine State. Florida is 27-2-2 in the last 31 meetings with the Swamp Rabbits in Southwest Florida, a stretch that dates back to Jan. 31, 2014. The 'Blades hold an overall record of 59-33-15 (.621) against Greenville in 107 all-time matchups, including a 6-2-0-0 record this year.

Players to Watch

Michael Huntebrinker (FLA) - A native of Chesterfield, Missouri, Huntebrinker missed all but three games in a 22-game stretch from late November to mid-January due to injuries before returning to the lineup on Jan. 24 against Greenville. He matched his season-high with a three-point game (1g, 2a) on Friday against the Swamp Rabbits, his second three-point game of the season. The Minnesota State University, Mankato product has seven multi-point games this season and is tied for fourth on the team in that category.

Jake Horton (GVL) - With key offensive pieces like Liam Pecararo and Adam Rockwood currently in the AHL, Horton is one of the Swamp Rabbits' role players being counted on more heavily to produce. The second-year pro spent all of last season in the AHL himself, totaling 17 points (8g, 9a) in 62 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Florida Panthers' AHL club. Horton, a native of Oakdale, Minnesota, notched his seventh goal of the season on Friday and has 20 points this year. He compiled 42 career points (17g, 25a) in 140 games at Harvard University from 2014-18.

Big Winners

Florida's four-goal margin of victory on Friday was the 16th time this season that it has won a game by three or more goals. The Everblades lead the ECHL with those 16 wins in games decided by more than two tallies. Only South Carolina is within one win of Florida's total. The 'Blades are 10-2-0-0 in three-goal games, 4-1-0-0 in four-goal games and 2-1-0-0 in games separated by five or more goals.

Still Streakin'

With its win on Friday, Florida now holds sole possession of the third-longest point streak in the ECHL this season, surpassing the Reading Royals' nine-game point streak from Nov. 9-29. Only Newfoundland's 11-game and South Carolina's 16-game point streaks are longer. The 'Blades can match the Growlers' streak with at least one point on Saturday.

Four Score

The Everblades' four-goal second period was their fourth four-goal period this season. Florida last notched four goals in one period in the first frame of a 5-2 win over Greenville on Dec. 21. In fact, three of Florida's four-goal periods have come on home ice. The 'Blades found the back of the net four times in the second period of a 7-0 win over Atlanta on Dec. 18. The other four-goal period came in the middle frame of a 6-3 road win over Utah on Nov. 29.

Next Up

Florida plays for the fourth time in five days on Sunday, when it travels to Orlando for a matinee with the Solar Bears. Faceoff is set for 3 p.m. at the Amway Center.

Images from this story



Florida Everblades celebrate a goal

(Kevin Bires Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.