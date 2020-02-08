Hershey Bears Recall Tommy Hughes

February 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the recall of defenseman Tommy Hughes Saturday. The 27-year-old blueliner will join Hershey after playing in 33 games with South Carolina this season and posting eight points on two goals and six assists along with a +13 rating.

Hughes signed an AHL contract with the Bears in August, returning to the club for the second time in his career after a stint with Hershey during 2017-18. The blueliner is in his seventh professional season and spent the 2018-19 year overseas with the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League. A native of London, Ontario, Hughes was spent his first four pro years with the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack from 2013-17.

The defender logged 10 games with Hershey during 2017-18 and also saw action in 39 games with South Carolina, posting 10 points on three goals and seven assists. In total, the right-shot blueliner has played 236 career games at the AHL level, registering 30 points (five goals, 25 assists).

Before turning pro, Hughes played for his hometown London Knights of the OHL for parts of four seasons before signing with the New York Rangers as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

South Carolina is back in action on Sunday afternoon for a battle with the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 p.m.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.