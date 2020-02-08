Oilers Down Komets Thanks to Pleskach Hat Trick

Fort Wayne, IN - Robby Jackson and Adam Pleskach combined to score five goals in what was a 6-3 victory for the Oilers at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday.

Tulsa hung the first and last goal of the opening period 4:46 into the game. Robby Jackson snagged a stretch pass from Jake Clifford before cutting into the Fort Wayne zone and pulling a beautiful backhand-forehand move to beat Patrick Munson.

Adam Pleskach forced a turnover in the neutral zone, creating a two-on-one with Jack Nevins. Pleskach held onto the puck, looking off Munson before rifling home his 14th of the year 2:51 into the second period. Drake Rymsha blasted a low puck past Olle Eriksson Ek to cut the Oilers lead down to 2-1 8:43 into the middle frame. Determined to restore their initial lead, the Oilers pulled ahead by two goals with just 1:07 left in the second period. Deven Sideroff tapped home the final leg of a tic-tac-toe play that was started by Miles Liberati and was bridged by Jackson.

The third period saw tons of action. Jackson gave the Oilers a three-goal lead when he batted the puck over Munson 6:12 into the final period. Pleskach joined the two-goal club at the 10:55 mark of the period when Ian McNulty forced a turnover before serving the puck to the Oilers' captain on a tee. Brett McKenzie answered just 19 seconds later with his 17th of the season, tucking the puck inside the post and past Eriksson Ek to bring the game to 5-2. The Komets found the back of the net on their next shot as well. Taylor Doherty ripped a blast from the point 11:36 into the third period to cut the Oilers lead to 5-3. Pleskach completed his hat trick with less than five minutes remaining to close out the scoring at 6-3. Liberati hit the post from the blue line, which allowed Pleskach to tap the puck over the line at the 16:18 mark.

