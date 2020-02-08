Vallorani Rips OT Winner as Beast Sink Mariners
February 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
PORTLAND, MAINE - Lindsay Sparks and Dan leavens scored in regulation and David Vallorani ended it in overtime as the Brampton Beast defeated the Maine Mariners 3-2 on Saturday night.
The Brampton Beast headed to Maine for a Saturday night game against their division rivals, the Mariners. Brampton came into the contest looking for some key points in the first of three straight games against the Mariners.
The first period started off strong for the Beast, as Lindsay Sparks got the scoring started at 6:20. The forward threw the puck on net and it bounced its way through and found the back of the net for an early Beast lead.
The Beast kept their foot on the pedal and it resulted in a second goal in the first frame, this time around from Dan Leavens. The forward took the pass from Brenden Miller, walked into the middle of the ice and whistled the shot past Francois Brassard for a 2-0 lead at 6:32.
Alex Dubeau stood tall for Brampton and was instrumental in keeping the score 2-0 after the first 20 minutes of play.
The Beast took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission and would be tied in shots with 12 apiece.
The second period only saw only goal and it was scored by the home side. With Brampton on the man advantage, they were unable to cleanly break out of their own zone.
That let Terrence Wallin walk in and set up the chance for Alex Kile, who buried past Alex Dubeau to cut the Beast lead to 2-1 at 16:33.
The Beast headed into the second intermission up 2-1 and ahead in shots by a count of 18-17.
The third frame saw the Mariners score and even the game 2-2 with a goal from Connor Bleackley at 3:05.
That tally sent the game into overtime. There were a bevy of amazing chances at either end but it was the Beast who struck to win the game.
David Pacan found David Vallorani and the forward fired it home for the overtime winner at the 5:23 mark. It was the second OT winner of the season for the Hamilton native.
Dubeau grabbed the win and finished the contest with 30 saves on 32 shots. Brassard was tagged with the loss and finished with 23 saves.
Molson Three Stars 3) Leavens (BRA) 2) Kile (MNE) 1) Vallorani (BRA) The Beast and Mariners went a combined zero-for-eight on the man advantage through the evening. The Beast will take on the Mariners tomorrow afternoon. Puck drops at 3:00 PM.
For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Anthony Fusco, Media Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or afusco@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the CAA Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2019-20 Memberships are now available, join the club!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 8, 2020
- Steelheads Stave off Grizzlies in 2-1 Win, Share Second Place in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavs Take Down First Place Allen with Offensive Outburst - Kansas City Mavericks
- Berschbach Sets Franchise Record as Walleye Prevail in Shootout - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Edged by Thunder in Narrow Affair - Rapid City Rush
- Vallorani Rips OT Winner as Beast Sink Mariners - Brampton Beast
- Wichita Snaps Skid with Win vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Sweet Sweep: 'Blades Top Swamp Rabbits as Point Streak Hits 11 - Florida Everblades
- Oilers Down Komets Thanks to Pleskach Hat Trick - Tulsa Oilers
- Best Crowd in 4 Seasons Watches Come-From-Behind Win - Reading Royals
- Americans Open Road Trip in Kansas City with 6-4 Loss - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Fall in First Shootout of the Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Glads Knock Railers off the Tracks with OT Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wings Fall in Uphill Battle against Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Lose in Overtime in Front of Sell out Crowd 5-4 to Atlanta - Worcester Railers HC
- IceMen Sweep Two-Game Set at Norfolk with 7-3 Win - Jacksonville IceMen
- Swamp Rabbits Stymied by Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Continues Winning Ways with 4-2 Win over Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Royals Rally Back to Edge Wheeling, 5-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Top the Thunder 4-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Rally to Gain Point in OT Loss to Brampton - Maine Mariners
- Forward Anthony Nellis Joins Texas Stars on Recall from Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Preview: 'Blades Shoot for Sweep of Swamp Rabbits on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Hershey Bears Recall Tommy Hughes - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - February 8 - ECHL
- Allen Americans Begin Four-Game Road Trip Tonight in Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Hosting Sled Hockey Game Saturday Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Pink in the Rink, Pres. by Adams & Associates, Alvernia University and Lamar Advertising, Tonight - Reading Royals
- Tomas Sholl Makes History, Steelheads Shut out Grizzlies 4-0 in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Sholl, Steelheads Shutout Grizz 4-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Gluchowski Scores Twice as Walleye Defeat Cyclones in OT - Toledo Walleye
- 'Blades Run Point Streak to 10 Games with 6-2 Triumph over Greenville - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.