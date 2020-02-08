Vallorani Rips OT Winner as Beast Sink Mariners

PORTLAND, MAINE - Lindsay Sparks and Dan leavens scored in regulation and David Vallorani ended it in overtime as the Brampton Beast defeated the Maine Mariners 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Brampton Beast headed to Maine for a Saturday night game against their division rivals, the Mariners. Brampton came into the contest looking for some key points in the first of three straight games against the Mariners.

The first period started off strong for the Beast, as Lindsay Sparks got the scoring started at 6:20. The forward threw the puck on net and it bounced its way through and found the back of the net for an early Beast lead.

The Beast kept their foot on the pedal and it resulted in a second goal in the first frame, this time around from Dan Leavens. The forward took the pass from Brenden Miller, walked into the middle of the ice and whistled the shot past Francois Brassard for a 2-0 lead at 6:32.

Alex Dubeau stood tall for Brampton and was instrumental in keeping the score 2-0 after the first 20 minutes of play.

The Beast took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission and would be tied in shots with 12 apiece.

The second period only saw only goal and it was scored by the home side. With Brampton on the man advantage, they were unable to cleanly break out of their own zone.

That let Terrence Wallin walk in and set up the chance for Alex Kile, who buried past Alex Dubeau to cut the Beast lead to 2-1 at 16:33.

The Beast headed into the second intermission up 2-1 and ahead in shots by a count of 18-17.

The third frame saw the Mariners score and even the game 2-2 with a goal from Connor Bleackley at 3:05.

That tally sent the game into overtime. There were a bevy of amazing chances at either end but it was the Beast who struck to win the game.

David Pacan found David Vallorani and the forward fired it home for the overtime winner at the 5:23 mark. It was the second OT winner of the season for the Hamilton native.

Dubeau grabbed the win and finished the contest with 30 saves on 32 shots. Brassard was tagged with the loss and finished with 23 saves.

Molson Three Stars 3) Leavens (BRA) 2) Kile (MNE) 1) Vallorani (BRA) The Beast and Mariners went a combined zero-for-eight on the man advantage through the evening. The Beast will take on the Mariners tomorrow afternoon. Puck drops at 3:00 PM.

