Glads Knock Railers off the Tracks with OT Win

Worcester, MA - The Atlanta Gladiators completed their northern swing with a match up against the Worcester Railers with a thrilling 5-4 overtime win.

The Railers were quick to strike when F Arnaud Durandeau found the back of the Gladiators net within the first 90 seconds. It took the Gladiators about two minutes to answer back when D Zach Malatesta scored an even strength goal with help from F Tommy Marchin and F Samuel Asselin. Worcester responded with a high-sticking minor. In the ensuing power play, Malatesta scored his second of the game with assists coming from D Cody Corbett and F Logan Nelson. It was then Nelson who scored the Glads third goal of the game with help from F Derek Nesbitt and F Eric Neiley. Worcester capped off the period with an even strength goal by F Barry Almeida with help coming from F Nic Pierog and D Connor Doherty to cut Atlanta's lead to one.

The second period saw a Railers goal within the first 90 seconds again, as F Ben Thomson found the back of the net with help from F Dante Salituro and D Ryan MacKinnon. The Gladiators answered when D Josh Thrower scored off an offensive zone faceoff, won by F Avery Peterson as he collected the lone assist.

Throughout the remainder of the game, both teams traded barbs until the final minute when F Nic Pierog scored the game-tying tally with assists from F Drew Callin and F Ben Thomson. The last-second score gave each team a point, and sent the game to a three-on-three overtime session.

After exchaning scoring chances, it was a hit by D Cody Corbett that pushed the puck to F Avery Peterson who rushed the puck to the offensive zone. Peterson passed the puck back to Corbett who scored the game-winner, calling off the road trip with an exhilarating victory.

Atlanta returns to home ice on Tuesday, February 11th when they host the Florida Everblades at 10:35 AM in the annual Education Day game.

