Forward Anthony Nellis Joins Texas Stars on Recall from Steelheads

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Anthony Nellis has been recalled by the Texas Stars from the Idaho Steelheads following last night's game, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Saturday.

Nellis, 25, has appeared in 41 games with the Steelheads in his rookie season, posting 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points with one shorthanded goal and a plus-one rating, leading rookie skaters in goals and scoring while owning the second-most goals on the team overall. The Breakeyville, Que. native earns his second recall of the season to AHL Texas after making his AHL debut on January 11 against the Toronto Marlies. He earned his first career hat-trick on December 31 in Allen and shares the team lead in game-winning goals with three. Since his ECHL debut with the Fort Wayne Komets, Nellis owns 33 points (18-15-33) through 51 ECHL games.

The 6-foot, 185-pound forward played four seasons at Lake Superior State University where he totaled 91 points (40-51-91) through 148 games. During his senior season, he was named WCHA Third Team All-Star selection and ranked second in scoring (15-18-33) en route to a nomination for the 2019 Hobey Baker Award. He sat in the top-four on the team in scoring during all four seasons of collegiate play and signed an AHL contract with AHL Texas during the off-season.

The Steelheads and Grizzlies conclude their weekend set tonight at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

