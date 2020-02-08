IceMen Sweep Two-Game Set at Norfolk with 7-3 Win

NORFOLK, VA - Chase Lang and Adam Dauda scored twice to help lead the Jacksonville Icemen to a 7-3 victory over the Norfolk Admirals at Scope Arena Saturday night. The Icemen win their third straight game and have now garnered points in six of their last eights contests.

Just as they did in Friday's game, the Icemen scored first nearly two minutes into the game. A pass hit off a player's skate and slid perfectly to a rushing Chase Lang. The bounce propelled Lang to a breakaway opportunity and with a deke move, Lang froze goaltender Sean Romeo and which enabled Lang slide the puck around Romeo's extended leg pad for the goal.

The Icemen extended their lead on the first power play opportunity of the game. Following an Everett Clark faceoff win, Luke Shiplo collected the puck at the point and zipped a pass to Adam Dauda at the low circle. Dauda immediately flipped a sharp backhanded shot into the Norfolk net to put the score at 2-0.

The Admirals countered four minutes later when a failed clearing attempt was held in by Taylor Ross. Ross flipped the puck to the middle of the ice to Ben Holmstrom who launched a shot from the high slot. The shot hit off both the post and crossbar before resting in the net to pull Norfolk within one.

The Icemen reclaimed a two-goal advantage in the first six minutes of the second period. The first came when John Albert delivered a perfect backhanded pass across the ice to Chase Lang who finished off the play with a booming slapshot that ripped past Romeo for the goal.

Just 29 seconds later, Brendan Warren led a 2-on-1 rush into the zone. Warren eyed the trailer, but decided to slide a smooth backhanded shot around Romeo to put the Icemen in front 4-1.

The Admirals quickly bounced back, when newcomer C.J. Stubbs belted a slapshot from the slot that beat Icemen netminder Adam Carlson.

Jacksonville quickly quelled any Norfolk comeback attempts with two more tallies before the close the second period. Craig Martin picked up a loose rebound in front of the net for his third goal of the weekend, while Adam Dauda did the same to collect his second of the game at 16:14 of the period to put the Icemen ahead 6-2 at the second break.

The Icemen tacked on another power play goal for good measure just over a minute into the third. Chase Lang delivered a pass across the crease that was finished off by Alexis D'Aoust to put Jacksonville on top 7-2.

The Icemen held off the Admirals for most the period until Stubbs collected his second goal of the game in his ECHL debut in the closing minute of regulation. The goal would not be enough, as the Icemen secured the 7-3 win.

The Icemen will now travel to North Charleston to battle the first place South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday afternoon. Game time is set for 3:00 p.m. Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV

Jacksonville will return home next weekend for a three game set against Greenville (Friday, Feb 14), Adirondack (Saturday, Feb 15) and South Carolina (Sunday, Feb 16).

