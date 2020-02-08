ECHL Transactions - February 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 8, 2020:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Atlanta:

Phil Johansson, D from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Nikita Popugayev, F activated from reserve [2/7]

Delete James Phelan, F placed on reserve [2/7]

Allen:

Add Corey Durocher, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve

Add Hunter Garlent, F activated from reserve

Delete Cam Maclise, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from reserve

Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Luke Ripley, D activated from Injured Reserve

Idaho:

Add Max Coatta, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Nellis, F recalled by Texas

Indy:

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve

Norfolk:

Add C.J. Stubbs, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Salkeld, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Tommy Hughes, D recalled by Hershey

Toledo:

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Billy Christopoulos, G activated from reserve

Add Mike Moffat, D activated from reserve

Delete T.J. Hensick, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Ruslan Rakhmatov, D activated from reserve

Wichita:

Add Zachary Borsoi, D activated from reserve

Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve

