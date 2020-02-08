ECHL Transactions - February 8
February 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 8, 2020:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Atlanta:
Phil Johansson, D from Worcester
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Nikita Popugayev, F activated from reserve [2/7]
Delete James Phelan, F placed on reserve [2/7]
Allen:
Add Corey Durocher, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve
Add Hunter Garlent, F activated from reserve
Delete Cam Maclise, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from reserve
Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Luke Ripley, D activated from Injured Reserve
Idaho:
Add Max Coatta, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Nellis, F recalled by Texas
Indy:
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve
Norfolk:
Add C.J. Stubbs, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Salkeld, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Tommy Hughes, D recalled by Hershey
Toledo:
Add Brett Boeing, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Billy Christopoulos, G activated from reserve
Add Mike Moffat, D activated from reserve
Delete T.J. Hensick, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Ruslan Rakhmatov, D activated from reserve
Wichita:
Add Zachary Borsoi, D activated from reserve
Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve
