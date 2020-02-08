Tomas Sholl Makes History, Steelheads Shut out Grizzlies 4-0 in Sellout

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (26-16-7) posted their fourth shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory over the Utah Grizzlies (27-14-7) on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,217 fans, the 11th sellout of the season and fifth-consecutive sellout. With the win, goaltender Tomas Sholl becomes the Steelheads all-time leader in shutouts with his 11th of his career, surpassing Steve Silverthorn ('04-'07) on the all-time list.

After a scoreless and even first period, the Steelheads were sparked while on the penalty kill to open a scoring in the second frame. At 6:17, Steelheads captain A.J. White cut off an up-ice pass in the offensive zone and walked in for a backhanded shot, netting his second shorthanded goal of his career and giving the Steelheads a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads struck less than four minutes later at 10:12 when forward Kyle Schempp slid a pass through the slot and found a waiting Anthony Nellis off the left post for the touch-in and the 2-0 advantage.

Momentum continued early in the third period, and this time forward Colby McAuley converted on a centering pass banked from behind the net by forward Mitch Moroz at 2:38, tripling the lead to 3-0. The power play added one more goal for good measure at 17:14 on a wrist shot by defenseman Brady Norrish from above the left circle, settling the final score at 4-0.

Sholl (20-7-5) earned his fourth shutout win of the season in a 24-save effort for the victory, while Grizzlies netminder Martin Ouellette (17-8-2) denied 31 of 35 shots in the loss.

