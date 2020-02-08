Mavericks Hosting Sled Hockey Game Saturday Night
February 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks will host a sled hockey game featuring eight children from Variety during the first intermission of their game against the Allen Americans. Inactive Mavericks players will be assisting during the game.
For more information, contact Brian McGannon at bmcgannon@kcmavericks.com or 816-509-8456.
