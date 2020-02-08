Steelheads Stave off Grizzlies in 2-1 Win, Share Second Place in Sellout
February 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (27-16-7) earned a key goal in the third period and held off the Utah Grizzlies (27-15-7) from there in 2-1 win on Saturday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,126 fans, the 12th sellout of the season and the sixth-straight since mid-January. The Steelheads now sit tied for second place with the Grizzlies in the Mountain Division after a four-point weekend.
After the third-straight scoreless first period, the Steelheads struck first on special teams for the second-consecutive night but while up a player. At 7:47 of the second period, forward Colby McAuley pounded home a rebound coming from a shot by defenseman Ondrej Vala at the blue line for his third-straight game with a goal and the 1-0 lead. The Grizzlies found an answer on a deflection by forward Mitch Maxwell at 11:36 to tie the game at 1-1.
The Steelheads needed just one goal to set the difference and found that tally in the third period. Steelheads forward A.J. White had his own deflection coming from a shot, this time defenseman Brady Norrish took the attempt to deflect at 6:09 to edge ahead, 2-1. Despite a strong effort by the Grizzlies in the final minute of the game, the Steelheads held off the pursuit and claimed the win.
Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (21-7-5) stopped 34 of 35 shots in the win, while Grizzlies netminder Martin Ouellette (17-9-2) halted 21 of 23 shots in the loss.
The Steelheads head east to open a two-game road weekend against the Toledo Walleye on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5:15 p.m. MT from Huntington Center. Coverage begins at 4:55 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" & ECHL.tv.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:10 p.m. for their final game of the season series against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 8, 2020
- Steelheads Stave off Grizzlies in 2-1 Win, Share Second Place in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavs Take Down First Place Allen with Offensive Outburst - Kansas City Mavericks
- Berschbach Sets Franchise Record as Walleye Prevail in Shootout - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Edged by Thunder in Narrow Affair - Rapid City Rush
- Vallorani Rips OT Winner as Beast Sink Mariners - Brampton Beast
- Wichita Snaps Skid with Win vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Sweet Sweep: 'Blades Top Swamp Rabbits as Point Streak Hits 11 - Florida Everblades
- Oilers Down Komets Thanks to Pleskach Hat Trick - Tulsa Oilers
- Best Crowd in 4 Seasons Watches Come-From-Behind Win - Reading Royals
- Americans Open Road Trip in Kansas City with 6-4 Loss - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Fall in First Shootout of the Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Glads Knock Railers off the Tracks with OT Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wings Fall in Uphill Battle against Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Lose in Overtime in Front of Sell out Crowd 5-4 to Atlanta - Worcester Railers HC
- IceMen Sweep Two-Game Set at Norfolk with 7-3 Win - Jacksonville IceMen
- Swamp Rabbits Stymied by Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Continues Winning Ways with 4-2 Win over Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Royals Rally Back to Edge Wheeling, 5-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Top the Thunder 4-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Rally to Gain Point in OT Loss to Brampton - Maine Mariners
- Forward Anthony Nellis Joins Texas Stars on Recall from Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Preview: 'Blades Shoot for Sweep of Swamp Rabbits on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Hershey Bears Recall Tommy Hughes - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - February 8 - ECHL
- Allen Americans Begin Four-Game Road Trip Tonight in Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Hosting Sled Hockey Game Saturday Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Pink in the Rink, Pres. by Adams & Associates, Alvernia University and Lamar Advertising, Tonight - Reading Royals
- Tomas Sholl Makes History, Steelheads Shut out Grizzlies 4-0 in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Sholl, Steelheads Shutout Grizz 4-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Gluchowski Scores Twice as Walleye Defeat Cyclones in OT - Toledo Walleye
- 'Blades Run Point Streak to 10 Games with 6-2 Triumph over Greenville - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Stave off Grizzlies in 2-1 Win, Share Second Place in Sellout
- Forward Anthony Nellis Joins Texas Stars on Recall from Steelheads
- Tomas Sholl Makes History, Steelheads Shut out Grizzlies 4-0 in Sellout
- Forward Diego Cuglietta Recalled by Texas Stars from Steelheads
- Steelheads to Host CenturyLink Free Skate, Food Drive this Sunday