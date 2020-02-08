Steelheads Stave off Grizzlies in 2-1 Win, Share Second Place in Sellout

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (27-16-7) earned a key goal in the third period and held off the Utah Grizzlies (27-15-7) from there in 2-1 win on Saturday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,126 fans, the 12th sellout of the season and the sixth-straight since mid-January. The Steelheads now sit tied for second place with the Grizzlies in the Mountain Division after a four-point weekend.

After the third-straight scoreless first period, the Steelheads struck first on special teams for the second-consecutive night but while up a player. At 7:47 of the second period, forward Colby McAuley pounded home a rebound coming from a shot by defenseman Ondrej Vala at the blue line for his third-straight game with a goal and the 1-0 lead. The Grizzlies found an answer on a deflection by forward Mitch Maxwell at 11:36 to tie the game at 1-1.

The Steelheads needed just one goal to set the difference and found that tally in the third period. Steelheads forward A.J. White had his own deflection coming from a shot, this time defenseman Brady Norrish took the attempt to deflect at 6:09 to edge ahead, 2-1. Despite a strong effort by the Grizzlies in the final minute of the game, the Steelheads held off the pursuit and claimed the win.

Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (21-7-5) stopped 34 of 35 shots in the win, while Grizzlies netminder Martin Ouellette (17-9-2) halted 21 of 23 shots in the loss.

