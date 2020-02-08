Cyclones Fall in First Shootout of the Season

Toledo, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (29-12-7-1) fell to the Toledo Walleye, 3-2 in a shootout, on Saturday night. Forward Nate Mitton and defenseman Andrew DeBrincat scored the goals for Cincinnati, who lose in a shootout for the first time this season.

The Cyclones took the lead 13:20 into the first when forward Darik Angeli attempted a wrap-around shot, and Mitton was on the doorstep to slam in the loose puck to put Cincinnati on top, 1-0. The momentum was short-lived however, as just 43 seconds later, Toledo's Shane Berschbach scored to tie the game, 1-1, heading into the intermission.

The two teams remained tied, 1-1, throughout the entirety of the second period, and in the third Toledo took a 2-1 lead, 2:31 into the frame when forward Jimmy Lodge lit the lamp. Lodge appeared to kick the puck into the net, however after a lengthy review, it was determined that he did not, and the goal stood as called on the ice.

Cincinnati did not have to wait long to re-tie the game, as a mere 21 seconds after Toledo took the lead, DeBrincat tossed a shot from the blueline that lofted in past Walleye netminder Billy Christopoulos to pull the Cyclones back even, 2-2.

The sides traded chance after chance throughout the remainder of the third period, however neither team could break through, and the game headed into overtime for the second game in a row. In the extra session, Cincinnati and Toledo continued their back-and-forth, with both goaltenders making crucial saves. As was the case with the third, the game remained tied, sending Cincinnati to their first shootout of the season.

In the skills competition, Toledo received goals from forwards Gregor MacLeod and Josh Kestner, while the 'Clones were held scoreless on their two shots, and the Walleye skated to a 3-2 shootout win. The shots were tied, 37-37, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 35 in the loss.

The team conclude their three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon in Toledo. Face-off is set for 5:15pm ET.

