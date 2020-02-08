Wichita Snaps Skid with Win vs. Rush
February 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Stefan Fournier had two points, Garrett Schmitz tallied his fourth of the year and Wichita held on for a 2-1 win on Saturday night over Rapid City at INTRUST Bank Arena in front of a sold out lower bowl of 6,406 fans.
Mitch Gillam collected his 13th win of the season, stopping 24 shots he faced.
Wichita got on the board first at 3:41 as Fournier poked in a rebound during a netmouth scramble to make it 1-0. Wichita carried the play for most of the period, but Rapid City had some scoring chances late in the frame.
In the second, Tanner Karty tied the game at 11:41 as he fired a one-timer from the left circle past Mitch Gillam. Schmitz re-gained the lead for the Thunder at 19:16 as he kept a puck in at the blueline and wired one past Gordon Defiel to make it 2-1.
There wasn't much in the way of offense in the third period as both teams clamped down. Rapid City had a great chance with just over three minutes to go, but Gillam robbed Stephane Legault on the backdoor to keep it a 2-1 contest. Defiel was pulled for the extra attacker, but Wichita held on and got the win.
The Thunder snapped a five-game losing skid with the win. Fournier has goals in back-to-back games. Schmitz has points in three of the last four outings.
Wichita returns home tomorrow afternoon to face the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m. Head over to Kansas Star Casino to get your complimentary ticket for the game and exchange it for a ticket at the box office.
Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.