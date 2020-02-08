Mavs Take Down First Place Allen with Offensive Outburst
February 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the first place Allen Americans by a score of 6-4 tonight at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Forward Matt Schmalz stayed hot, notching four points on two goals and two assists and five total Mavericks registered a multipoint performance. The win was the Mavericks second consecutive victory. Kansas City now welcomes Wichita Tuesday night as their five-game home stand continues.
First Period
-Kansas City goal: Charlie O'Connor (8) at 2:15. Assisted by Zach Osburn and Matt Schmalz.
-Kansas City goal: Terrance Amorosa (6, PP) at 16:57. Assisted by Darian Dziurzynski and Schmalz.
-Shots: KC 13, ALN 9
Second Period
-Kansas City goal: O'Connor (9) at 0:34. Assisted by Darian Dziurzynski and Marcus Crawford.
-Kansas City goal: Schmalz (10) at 9:10. Assisted by Amorosa and Malcolm Hayes.
-Kansas City goal: David Dziurzynski (9) at 14:27. Assisted by Derek Pratt and Kevin McKernan.
-Allen goal: Tyler Sheehy (24) at 16:55. Assisted by Stefan Falkovsky and Jack Sadek.
Third Period
-Allen goal: Josh Lammon (7) at 0:42. Assisted by Olivier Archambault.
-Allen goal: Falkovsky (13) at 1:30. Assisted by Les Lancaster and Sheehy.
-Kansas City goal: Schmalz (11, ENG) at 17:42. Assisted by Tad Kozun and David Dziurzynski.
-Allen goal: Corey Durocher (8) at 18:21. Assisted by Spencer Asuchak and Alex Guptill.
Notes & Streaks
-Matt Schmalz now has six points in his last two games on three goals and three assists.
-The Mavericks had five players register multipoint performances.
-Kansas City finished the night one-for-three on the power play and five-for-five on the penalty kill.
-Shots: ALN 37, KC 30
-Attendance: 5,403
The Mavericks continue their home stand Tuesday night against the Wichita Thunder. Faceoff is 7:05 p.m.
