Allen Americans Begin Four-Game Road Trip Tonight in Kansas City

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, face the Kansas City Mavericks tonight at 7:05 pm.

The Americans enter tonight's game with 74 points, two points ahead of South Carolina for the most in the ECHL. Allen has a 13-point cushion on the Utah Grizzlies, who are second overall in the Mountain Division.

Allen is 8-1-0-1 in their last ten games. Their opponent tonight Kansas City is 30 points behind the Americans, and in last place overall in the Mountain Division.

"Even though their record isn't great, you can't take these guys lightly, said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We need to come out strong and put pressure on them early."

The Americans have outscored Kansas City 16 to 2 in their last two meetings. Allen is coming off an 8-0 win on MLK Day in Allen.

Alex Breton has a season-high 8-game point streak. In those eight games, five of the eight have been multi-point games.

"I've been in a grove of late" said Alex Breton. "I want to help this team win games and lately the puck has been going in for me."

Alex Breton leads all defensemen in points with 41, and all blueliners in assists with 33. His defensive partner Stepan Falkovsky, is sixth overall in points scored by a defenseman with 31. Falkovsky is tied for the league-lead in goals by a defenseman with 12.

The Allen Americans look for their 34th win of the season tonight in Missouri. Puck drop is at 7:05 pm. The Americans continue the road trip next Wednesday morning in Rapid City.

The Allen Americans next home game is on February 18th against the Tulsa Oilers.

