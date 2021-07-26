Seven Rox Players Selected to Major League Dreams Showcase

Northwoods League - St. Cloud Rox







St. Cloud, MN - The Northwoods League announce the rosters for the 2021 Major League Dreams Showcase, which take place in La Crosse, WI on August 3rd. The Rox tied a league high seven players selected to play in the showcase.

The Rox players selected to play in the showcase are Caleb Ricketts, Jack Steil, Brice Matthews, Otto Kemp, Andrew Pinckney, Riley Cornelio, and Nate Peterson.

Otto Kemp (Point Loma Nazarene University) has been in 42 games for the Rox this season. He has a .325 batting average with 52 hits on the season. He leads the team with 11 doubles, 28 walks, four home runs, and 32 runs batted in. Kemp was also a Northwoods League All-Star where he went 2-4 with a home run and won the All-Star MVP Award.

Andrew Pinckney (University of Alabama) has appeared in 37 games for the Rox. He has a .284 batting average with 44 hits, seven doubles, two home runs, and 23 runs batted in. He leads the team with three triples and nine stolen bases. Pinckney also appeared in the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star game.

Caleb Rickets (University of San Diego) has played in 29 games for the Rox this season. He has a .271 average with 14 runs scored, 10 doubles, two homeruns, and 20 runs batted in. Ricketts also competed in the Northwoods League All-Star game and went 1-3 with a run batted in.

Jack Steil (University of Nebraska) has played in seven games this season. He has three hits in 21 at bats with a double and two runs batted in. He has also walked four times this season.

Brice Matthews (University of Nebraska) has appeared in 14 games this season. He has the second-best batting average on the team with .333. He has 16 hits, one double, one home run, and 11 runs batted in.

Riley Cornelio (Texas Christian University) has pitched in seven games for the Rox this season. He has a 2-2 record over 25 innings pitched. He has struck out 34 batters and has a 2.88 earned runs average.

Nate Peterson (University of Illinois Chicago) has pitched in 10 games for the Rox this season and has a 1-0 record with one save. He has pitched 24 innings and struck out 34 batters with a 4.13 earned runs average.

The Major League Dreams Showcase consists of a double-header featuring the top 75 players from the Northwoods League who were selected by a panel of Major League Baseball Scouts. The players will participate in a day of workout in front of scouts which will be followed by the double-header. The first game will start at 4:05 p.m. and the second game with start at 7:35 and feature the Rox players.

