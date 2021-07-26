Mr. Lark Inducted into Hall of Fame
July 26, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
The Bucks defeated the Larks, 6-4, in a close win on Monday. In between the second and the third inning, former Larks outfielder, Wyatt Ulrich (Mr. Lark) was honored on the field and became the first player ever inducted into the Larks Hall of Fame. The game and the on-field ceremony was presented by Scheels.
Although the loss, the Larks did manage to make it a close game. They trailed 6-0 for the first seven innings due to the great pitching from Bucks starter, Camren Landry. He was able to collect nine strikeouts while allowing just four hits.Â
Following Larks starter Brant Schaffitzel, the Larks bullpen shined. The bullpen combined for five innings allowing just two earned runs. Of the impressive pitching performances, Bret Barnett, hit 93 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. Barnett pitched a scoreless eighth to keep the Larks comeback attempt alive.
In addition to the offense coming alive, the Larks defense improved making a couple nice plays. Bucks second baseman, Jacob Ruley, grounded out into a 5-2-3 double play with the bases loaded to end the inning. Cal James made a nice throw to home for as the first put out of The Fetzer Electric Play of The Game.Â
The Larks look to snap their three game losing streak, and avoid a four-game sweep on Tuesday night when they take on the Bucks for a 6:35 first pitch.
